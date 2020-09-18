Cattaraugus County health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while Allegany County reported its first new cases in several days, pushing its total to 100.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 14 on Friday, as 192 residents have recovered from COVID-19.
The 208th-210th confirmed cases are a mother and her two sons, who live in the southwest quadrant of the county and report no significant travel history. They are direct contacts to a positive COVID-19 person and developed fever, congestion, headaches, body aches, loss of taste and smell.
The three were tested for COVID-19 Friday and their test results indicated that they were positive for the virus.
The 211th confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She is a healthcare worker who reports being asymptomatic.
The woman was tested for COVID-19 earlier this week as part of a requirement of the facility to test employees weekly, and her test results Friday indicated she was positive.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, which reported two new cases Friday, indicated that it has three active cases of COVID-19, as 96 residents have recovered and there has been one death.
County health officials reported 81 residents in quarantine/isolation.
In Western New York, the region’s positive-test percentage on Thursday was 1.2%, down from Wednesday’s 1.5%. Two other New York regions had higher positive-test rates — Mid-Hudson at 1.4% and Central New York at 1.6%, the highest percentage in the state.
Statewide, the positive test rate was 0.88% on Thursday, the third day in a row the rate was below 1%.
“We went from the highest infection rate in the nation to one of the lowest, and that’s a testament to the hard work of New Yorkers, who came together and flattened the curve,” Cuomo said in a press release. “As we head into fall and the flu season ahead, it’s going to take the work of all us to protect this progress we’ve gained: We must all keep washing our hands, wearing our masks and remaining socially distant.”
Ten more people in New York died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the confirmed statewide death toll to 25,423.
Thursday was the second day this week with double-digit deaths. Eleven people in state died on Monday, which was the first time more than 10 people died in a day since Aug. 14.
A total of 478 people in the state were hospitalized due to the virus on Thursday, down eight. A total of 141 people were in intensive care units, up six, and 62 people were intubated, down six.
The state conducted another 89,727 tests for the virus on Thursday and confirmed 790 new cases. New York now has 448,052 confirmed cases of the virus.
In nearby Pennsylvania counties, McKean County’s case total rose to 53, while Potter County’s remained at 25 and Cameron County’s remained at eight.