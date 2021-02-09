OLEAN — Cattaraugus County health officials reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 test results brought the total to 3,994 cases in the county since March when the first coronavirus case was confirmed.
Tuesday’s positivity of 3.4% is the lowest daily rate in some time. The seven-day rolling average was 4.8% and the 14-day average was 4.3%.
Statewide, Tuesday’s positivity was 5.1%, while the seven-day rolling average was 4.3%, the lowest since before Thanksgiving.
There were 24 residents hospitalized with COVID-19. The health department is following 306 active cases, 506 in contact quarantine and 44 in travelers quarantine.
The southeast part of the county had 26 new cases for a total of 2,305 cases. In the northeast part of the county, 11 new cases were reported for a total of 632. The northwest, which reported no new cases, has a total of 444, while the southwest, which also had no new cases, has a total of 613.
Sixteen of the new cases were men, who now total 1,823 cases, and 15 were women, who now total 2,171 cases.
Meanwhile, New York is getting another 5% increase in COVID-19 vaccine shipments from the federal government, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported Tuesday.
The increase will give New York a total of about 315,000 doses, up from 290,000 a few weeks ago. The new level of shipments is guaranteed for the next three weeks, Cuomo said.
This is the third time the federal government has increase vaccine shipments to states in the last several weeks. Today’s hike follows earlier boosts of 16% and 5%.
The increases come as New York is opening eligibility for Covid shots to millions more people. Vaccinations can start Monday for people with underlying conditions that make them especially vulnerable to the virus.
The state also said last week that local governments can start giving shots to restaurant workers and taxi and Uber drivers if they choose to.
New York reported its lowest seven-day average positivity rate since Dec. 1, dropping to 4.38% on Monday. Western New York’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 4.16% as it continues to inch down.
There were 7,875 patients hospitalized in New York, an increase of 159, while there were 1,412 patients (-42) in ICUs, with 971 (+10) intubated.
There were 138 deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Monday, increasing the total reported by the state to 36,481.
