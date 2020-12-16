OLEAN — There were 28 new positive COVID-19 tests results for Cattaraugus County residents on Wednesday, the county health department reported.
That brings to 1,879 the number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus since March.
One day after the first frontline healthcare workers got Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, there are 33 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
The new cases make 629 current active COVID-19 cases. Another 804 contacts of people with COVID-19 are in mandatory quarantine as are 36 out-of-state travelers.
The 28 new cases represent a positivity rate of 8.3%, up from 8.1% on Tuesday. The statewide seven-day trolling average positivity rate is 6.21%.
Nineteen of the new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are from the southeast part of the county, where there are now 1,111 positive cases, or 59.1% of the total. There were also four new cases in the southwest for 282 total cases, three new cases in the northeast for 280, and two in the northwest for 206.
Fifteen of the new cases were men, for a total of 849, or 45.2%, and 13 cases were women for a total of 1,030 or 54.8%. Healthcare workers represent about 8.6% of positive COVID-19 tests. Two thirds of those tested have symptoms, while the rest did not display symptoms.
Those wishing to get tested for the coronavirus can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.