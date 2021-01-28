BELMONT — Another 20 COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Thursday as health officials cautioned against resuming some high-contact sports this winter.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that the new cases brought the total COVID-19 case count to date was 2,578. Of those, 2,392 recoveries have been reported — including 15 on Thursday — 133 active cases and 53 deaths in connection to the disease. No new deaths have been reported since December.

The number of residents in quarantine rose to 590, a net increase of 53 from Wednesday. To date, 9,500 quarantines have been ordered, with 8,910 no longer active.

THE COUNTY ALSO joined with others in the region to seek suspensions in wrestling after state officials reported the sport and others could resume.

On Jan. 22, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would allow higher-risk sports to commence in New York schools effective Feb. 1 subject to local health department approval.

Officials from the health departments in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties signed a joint letter Thursday asking that wrestling seasons be canceled or postponed until the risk of community transmission “is significantly lower.”

Officials in their letter cited that two December wrestling tournaments in Florida attended by one positive case led to one death, 38 cases in participants, and dozens of other infections. In addition, the tournament led to the loss of about 1,700 in-person school days among those in quarantine, as well as the suspension of a county’s athletics for the winter, affecting 1,500 students.

“The circumstances (of the tournament) could easily be replicated at any WNY wrestling tournament,” the officials wrote. “In the interests of limiting risk and protecting the health of athletes, their classmates, households, and coaching and teaching staff within schools, WNY health department leaders strongly recommend that interscholastic, intramural, and amateur wrestling teams and leagues cancel or postpone their winter 2021 seasons to a later date, when community transmission of COVID-19 is significantly lower. Coaching staff and parents should consider promoting individual training and distanced group exercises.”

The inability to socially distance or to wear a mask — a potential choking hazard — adds to the potential for risk from wrestling in particular, the officials said, but added that caution is needed in any sport.