LITTLE VALLEY — Two more Cattaraugus County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19.
The Cattaraugus County Department of Health reported Friday that the 91st death was an 88-year-old woman who developed respiratory failure, while the 92nd death was a 59-year-old man, who also developed respiratory failure.
The news comes as 13 new cases were reported in the county, health officials said, bringing the total to date to 4,835.
Of the cases to date, 178 were active as of Friday afternoon, including 16 patients hospitalized. In addition, 4,565 cases have resulted in recoveries. Over the past seven days, each day saw an average of 3% of all tests returned as positive.
Officials reported 782 active quarantined contacts with positive cases, as well as 68 quarantined travelers.
Vaccines continued to increase on Friday. State health officials reported that 26.9% of Cattaraugus County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday morning. Of the 20,662 patients to receive at least one dose, 12,793 have received a complete vaccine series.
In Allegany County, 25.9% of residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday morning. Of the 12,018 patients to receive at least one dose, 6,520 have received a complete vaccine series.
Across the state, 31.8% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine — 6.34 million people. Of those, 19.2% — 3.83 million — have received a completed series.
On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 18 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online over the next week at houses of worship, community centers and gathering spaces as well as local businesses. Of the clinics, two will be held near Cattaraugus County’s northern border.
“We are continuing to set up community-based pop-up sites across our state because we remain committed to making sure the vaccine is accessible for all New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “These sites have allowed us to reach our hard-hit communities and to address the skepticism around the vaccine, and they have been instrumental in making the vaccine distribution more equitable.
“Our collaboration with local leaders and organizations is proof of just how important these voices are in their respective communities, and we will continue to work with them until every New Yorker has access to the vaccine.”
The clinics include:
- Gowanda: Gowanda Fire Hall, 230 Aldrich Street, Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Irving: Native Pride Travel Plaza, 11359 Southwestern Blvd., Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.