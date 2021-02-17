OLEAN — Two more deaths of Cattaraugus County residents from COVID-19 were reported by the county health department Wednesday.
They were a 68-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man who both suffered respiratory failure due to complications from COVID-19.
Their deaths bring to 85 the number of residents who have died from the coronavirus since the first death from COVID-19 on April 23.
The county also reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and a daily positivity of 3.3%, the lowest in months, and another indication the rate of infection is falling. There have now been a total of 4,170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The seven-day rolling average is 3.9%, also low, and the 14-day average is 4.4%.
There were 21 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, a number which is also trending downward.
The health department is following 205 active cases, 573 contacts in quarantine and 67 in travelers quarantine.
Nineteen of the new cases came from the southeast part of the county, which has been a hot spot from the start. There have now been 2,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the southeast, 57.3% of the total.
Each of the other three corners of the county had three new cases. The northwest now has a total of 457 cases, the northeast 678 cases and the southwest 645 cases.
Fifteen of the new cases on Wednesday were women and 13 were men.