BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health reported that COVID-19 cases rose to 59 on Wednesday.
That tally is up two from the day before. However, to date, 54 patients have recovered, leaving four active cases. One death was reported in late March.
To date, 792 residents have been in quarantine or isolation, while 65 remain separated — an increase of 22 overnight.
The county has begun reporting antibody tests — whether those individuals tested positive for the disease previously or developed antibodies from asymptomatic infections. To date, 311 tests have been reported, with 14 have tested positive for the antibodies.
The region was in Phase 3 as of Monday, with Phase 4 expected to begin June 29. For reopening information, visit www.forward.ny.gov or www.alleganyco.org/coronavirus/reopening-allegany-county.
OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:
- Chautauqua County: No new cases were reported, with 108 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county.
- Erie County: 30 new cases were reported, with 6,882 reported to date. Officials report 558 have died in the county, an increase of four over the previous two days.
- Livingston County: No new cases were reported, with 123 reported to date. Officials report four have died in the county.
- Steuben County: One new case was reported, with 257 reported to date. Officials report 29 have died in the county.
- Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 93 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.
- McKean County: No new cases were reported, with 13 reported to date. Officials report one has died in the county.
- Potter County: No new cases were reported, with 13 reported to date. Officials report none have died in the county.