The Cattaraugus County Health Department on Thursday reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents, while Allegany County has not recorded a new infection in several days.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department's active positive COVID-19 caseload was 11 as of Thursday, as there are 191 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
The county's 206th confirmed case is a female resident of the southwest quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. She is a direct contact to a positive COVID-19 person but reported being asymptomatic.
She was tested for COVID-19 on Monday as part of a pre-operative evaluation and her test result Wednesday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 207th confirmed case is a male resident of the southwest quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He developed fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, loss of taste and smell and was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. His test result Thursday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
In Allegany County, total cases since the onset of the pandemic remained at 98 on Thursday, with 95 residents having recovered. There were 64 residents in quarantine/isolation.
In Pennsylvania's nearby counties, Elk County’s case count was up to 67, while McKean County’s was at 51, Potter County’s was at 25 and Cameron County’s was at eight.
Western New York's rate of positive tests for coronavirus on Wednesday, 1.5%, was the highest in the state, with Mid-Hudson at 1.4% and Central New York at 1.2%.
ACROSS NEW YORK, the overall positive test rate Wednesday was 0.98%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
It was the second day in a row the rate stayed below 1% after a day over that level earlier this week. Before that, the rate had been below 1% for more than a month.
“We went from the highest infection rate in the nation to one of the lowest infection rates in the nation,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. “Now our calibration is between managing COVID and managing reopening. We don’t want to see the COVID infection rate go over 1% for any period of time, and we are right up against it.”
Three people in New York died due to the virus on Wednesday' the statewide death toll was 25,413.
A total of 486 people in the state were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, up three. A total of 135 were people were in intensive care units, down three, and 68 people were intubated, up one.
Another 72 people were newly admitted to hospitals with the virus.
The state conducted another 91,504 virus tests on Wednesday and confirmed 896 new cases. New York now has 447,262 confirmed cases.