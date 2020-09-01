LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reports two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The department's active positive COVID-19 caseload was 21 as of Tuesday afternoon as there are 144 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.

The 168th confirmed case in the county is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She is a healthcare worker who reports being asymptomatic (no fever, no cough, no body aches, etc.).

The resident was tested for COVID-19 on Aug. 25 and her test results on Sunday indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The 169th confirmed case is a male resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. He is a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person but reports being asymptomatic. He was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and his test results on Sunday indicated that he was positive for the virus.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.

The health department stresses that if residents experience fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches, they should contact their healthcare provider (avoid going directly to an urgent care facility or emergency room before calling).

In addition, wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol based sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands. Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

Any resident interested in getting a swab test can register for a test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265. For continued updates visit us at CattCo.org/Coronavirus.