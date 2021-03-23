OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — 10 women and nine men.
The new cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases over the past year to 4,631. The county confirmed its first cases of COVID-19 on March 27. Officials list 4,415 individuals as recovered.
There have been 90 residents who died from COVID-19. The first death was reported on April 23.
There were nine residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, an increase of two from Sunday. There are 125 active cases, 513 in contact quarantine and 38 in travelers quarantine.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said the positivity rate on Monday was 2.2%. The seven-day rolling average was 2.3%, the same as the 14-day average.
The southeast region of the county had the largest number of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, nine. There are now a total of 2,484 cases in the southeast, or about 56.5% of the total in the county.
The southwest part of the county had four new cases for a total of 712, the northeast also had four new cases for 775 and the northwest had two new cases for 526.
Watkins also said that 22.8% of the residents in the county have received COVID-19 vaccinations.
There are 17,546 residents who have received at least one shot and 9,648 who have completed their vaccination series, Watkins said.