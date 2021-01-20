BELMONT — Active cases continued to trend down on Wednesday, while 17 new cases were added to the tally.
The new cases brought the total to date to 2,419, according to the Allegany County Department of Health. Of those, 140 were active cases — down from over 200 the week before — 2,226 have recovered, and 53 deaths have been reported. The last death was reported in December.
The county’s rate of positive cases continues to decline, as well. As of Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported, a percent positive of 2.1% was reported. Over the last seven days, the rate has averaged 5.8% — more than half from a week ago.
Officials reported 648 people are under quarantine or isolation — down from almost 1,000 a week ago — with 8,978 such orders issued to date.
Through Sunday, cases have continued to hit women and certain age groups hardest.
By gender, 1,304 cases have been among women — 55% of all cases — with 1,072 detected in men.
The age group with the most cases was those aged 20 to 29, with 386 cases reported to date. Other age groups have risen, though, with those aged 50-59 accounting for 354 cases; those 60 to 69 making up 315 cases; and those 40-49 accounting for 291 cases.
Across New York state, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose 37 on Tuesday to 9,273, a much smaller increase than the previous day, when hospitalizations rose by over 300. Hospitalizations had been starting to trend down before that jump.
A total of 1,621 people in New York were in intensive care units with the coronavirus yesterday, up seven, and 1,044 were intubated, down five.
Another 185 people in the state died due to the virus on Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 33,415.
New York confirmed 13,364 new cases of the virus yesterday and conducted 195,409 more tests. The state has now had 1,271,451 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
The state has been finding new cases at its highest levels ever in recent weeks, but has also been conducting more tests than ever.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 6.84% on Tuesday, down from 7.06% the previous day. The seven-day average of the statewide positive rate fell to 6.27%, down from 6.34% on Monday and 6.42% on Sunday.
The statewide positive rate was over 8% earlier this month.
In Western New York, the seven-day rate of positivity in testing for the virus was 6.55%, a figure that has remained steady the past few days.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)