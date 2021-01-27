BELMONT — Another 17 COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Wednesday as officials noted vaccination opportunities for residents.

The county Department of Health said the cases reported Wednesday brought the total since the pandemic began to 2,558. Of those, 128 are active, 2,377 have resulted in recoveries, and 53 deaths have been connected to the pandemic.

The number of residents in quarantine or isolation as of Wednesday afternoon was 537, with 8,910 such orders expiring to date.

OFFICIALS ALSO reported a vaccination clinic will be held Friday for 100 people.

A clinic for those in phase 1-B will be held Friday at the County Office Building, 7 Court St., Belmont. During the distribution, 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available. To determine eligibility, visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Officials said those with appointments should print out the results of the eligibility survey and bring them to the clinic.

Register for the clinic at tinyurl.com/ACDOH0129. If you have trouble registering online, call (585) 268-9250.

Officials with the county Office for the Aging said they are available to answer seniors’ questions about the vaccine, including how to register for clinics.

We know this is a confusing and frustrating issue,” said Anita Mattison, director of the OFA. “Eligibility guidelines change frequently, as does guidance on what locations may vaccinate our older adults. We anticipate that vaccines will become more available in the coming weeks and months, and the need for a list of interested individuals will diminish.

A list of interested residents is being compiled, with that information being used as vaccines become more available.

“As the State has not provided a mechanism for a waiting list for clinics to use for older adults, we hope that these local efforts will help fill that void with a centralized hub of information,” Mattison said. “As the current list of approved local pharmacies are all small 'mom and pop' stores, a coordination of efforts may also help them alleviate some unexpected phone volume related to vaccine questions, especially as they continue to conduct their ordinary business during this time."

Mattison noted this is not a mandatory service for either OFA or the pharmacies, and some local pharmacies may find it more efficient for administration of services not to partner with OFA.

"Whether we partner or not, we know our Allegany County pharmacies provide dedicated and well-run services, and OFA fully supports and appreciates whatever efforts they make to help vaccinate our older adults," she said.

For more information, call (585) 268-9390.