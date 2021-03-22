Cattaraugus County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with 119 active cases and seven residents hospitalized.
Total cases in the county were 4,606 as of Saturday and 4,612 on Sunday, with 4,404 recoveries and a total of 90 deaths. There were 502 residents in quarantine because of contact with someone with COVID-19, while there were 41 in travelers quarantine.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus in the county was 2.5%.
In New York state, a case of a Brazilian variant of the coronavirus was detected for the first time Saturday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
The person who tested positive for the variant is a 90-year-old Brooklyn resident with no travel history, according to a news release.
The city and state health departments were working to get more information about the patient and do contact tracing.
Evidence suggests the Brazilian variant is more infectious, deadlier and less effective against vaccines. However, a recent study from the University of Oxford indicated that the vaccines could be more effective against the variant than previously thought. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.
The variant was first detected in the United States in late January.
Cuomo, in the news release, urged New Yorkers to continue social distancing and wearing masks and, when possible, to get the vaccine.