OLEAN — Sixteen new positive COVID-19 test results were received for Cattaraugus County residents Friday, raising the number of infections to 601.
Data compiled by the state Department of Health indicated that on Thursday, of 467 COVID-19 tests, 19 were positive, or 4.1%. The county’s seven-day average for positivity, as of Thursday, was 2.3%
Friday’s new reported cases involved 10 male residents and six females, 13 of whom had symptoms and three who were asymptomatic.
Three of the women were exposed to a known COVID-19 person and three did not know if they were in direct contact.
Five of the men reported exposure to a known COVID-19 person and five did not know if they had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Nine of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county, which has seen the greatest number of infections since March. As of Thursday, 360 positive COVID-19 tests were from residents of the southeast part of the county.
The new cases from the southeast include five men and four women.
Three of the five new cases in the northeast part of the county are a family, mother, father and son and two men. In the family, the father and son were symptomatic and the mother had symptoms of COVID-19. All three in the family were exposed to a known COVID-19 person.
A female healthcare worker and a man are the two new COVID-19 cases in the southwest part of the county.
Any resident experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.
To determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.
MEANWHILE, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday he plans to speak this weekend with several other governors from surrounding states about the possibility of new actions to control the coronavirus in the Northeast.
“We believe we’re going to have to be taking additional steps,” Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters. “And to the extent we can share information and align action, we will.”
New York imposed a series of new rules meant to slow further spread of the virus on Wednesday. Bars, restaurants and gyms must close at 10 p.m. and gatherings in private homes are limited to a maximum of 10 people.
Cuomo said he and the other governors want to watch how those policies play out over the weekend before taking more actions.
New York confirmed 5,401 new cases on Thursday. The last time the state reported more new cases in a single day was late April.
A total of 1,737 people in New York were hospitalized due to the virus yesterday, up 60. Hospitalizations haven’t been this high since early June and they have more than tripled since the start of September.
Another 24 people in the state died due to the virus on Thursday. The statewide death toll is now 26,079.
Statewide, 2.65% of tests for the virus came back positive yesterday, down from 2.95% the day before.
