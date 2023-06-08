Katie Morse of Channel 7 News visited Connecting Communities in Action in April to focus on food insecurity in rural areas.
She talked with Corrie Phetteplace, director of Resilient & Healthy Families, and Charles Giambrone, long-time Salamanca resident. They discussed the needs of clients in a rural community vs. urban, transportation being a huge hurdle for families and individuals seeking services.
Focus was on the Jim Vreeland Community Garden on the grounds of CCA, and with the recent improvements, CCA has increased the amount of produce that they are able to glean. They also focused on the increased need they are seeing in the Community Kitchen and averaging about 800 meals a month, including wraparound services clients can receive through CCA.
Food programs at CCA are one of the many programs supported by the United Way of Cattaraugus County.