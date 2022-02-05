While the region awaits word from the Maryland Air National Guard about a timeline for the proposed low-fly training zone over the Pennsylvania Wilds, a Congressional delegation led by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson is calling for more transparency in the process.
On Thursday, Thompson, R-Pa., along with fellow Republican congressmen Fred Keller and Dan Meuser, sent a letter to the Maryland Guard Airspace and to the program manager of the National Environmental Policy Act, again asking for public meetings.
The Era’s request for comment to the Maryland Guard was not immediately returned.
In the letter, the Republicans pointed out that the public comment period ended Dec. 31, and that stakeholders in the impacted region remain concerned.
“A public meeting can paint a clearer picture of your intent and provide an opportunity to ask questions,” the letter read. It went on to ask that the public’s opinions be included in future decision making on the project.
A draft assessment done in a prior stage of the proposal concluded there was no significant impact to the area, in part because the flights themselves would be passing by in seconds, totaling minutes per year.
The proposal is for flights between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet, two hours a day with no more than 6 total aircraft, 170 days a year including weekends. Nighttime operations would be above 1,000 feet. The flights would normally be between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 2 and 4 p.m. The majority of the flight time would be at higher altitudes, with 10 minutes or less below 1,000 feet, reads information from the Guard.
The impacted areas would be McKean, Elk, Cameron, Potter, Clinton and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and some parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York.
The legislators requested a full Environmental Impact Statement, and renewed their objections to the Low Military Operations Area (MOA).
“We also respectfully request the completion of a full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). As you know, an EIS is required, according to the National Environmental Policy Act, when the proposed action may reach ‘substantial environmental controversy concerning the significance or nature of the environmental impact,’” the representatives wrote.
“While we understand the need for real-life training scenarios and remain grateful for the dedication of the Air National Guard, we remain gravely concerned the proposed Low MOA has the potential to significantly diminish quality of life for residents,” the congressmen’s letter read. “Additionally, we have reservations over the potential impacts this will have upon the Pennsylvania Wilds, an economic driver for the region, which includes numerous state parks, forests and wildlife.”
The legislators disagreed that no significant impact would be felt.
“There is no question the cumulative impact would be detrimental to the region. We simply are urging more transparency and a public forum where the citizens of North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York can ask questions and ease their anxieties.