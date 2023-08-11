ALBANY (TNS) — Public trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fell sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many Americans telling pollsters the agency is too beholden to political or private-sector influence.
I suppose we could debate the fairness of that, whether the CDC performed well during the crisis, or whether its recommendations were often confusing and contradictory. I happen to think that the agency fell short in all sorts of ways — a topic for another day, perhaps.
Nearly everybody, though, seems to agree that the CDC needs to rebuild trust. Even Dr. Rochelle Walensky, its longtime director before she abruptly resigned in June, has acknowledged that the agency failed to meet expectations during the pandemic and needs to rehabilitate its reputation.
So why, then, did the CDC just hand Dr. Howard Zucker a prominent role?
As my colleague Rachel Silberstein reported last week, Zucker became the agency’s deputy director for global health, giving him broad authority over the planning, direction and management of the CDC’s worldwide strategy and programs. That is, um, not good.
A question: Did anybody at the agency bother to Google Zucker’s name? Or did the CDC — and possibly the Biden administration — simply not care about his checkered history in New York?
You’ll likely remember that Zucker, as the former commissioner of the New York state Department of Health, presided over several scandals that did nothing to build trust in government or the information it provides. Most notably, Zucker was alongside Andrew Cuomo as the former governor worked to hide the number of deaths in nursing homes after the state ordered the facilities to accept COVID-19 patients.
Zucker’s Health Department even allowed Cuomo administration aides to rewrite an agency report, scrubbing an accurate death count from its pages. As reported by The New York Times, the changes fueled bitter exchanges between Cuomo staffers and health experts alarmed at the politicization of official data.
And Zucker did nothing to stop it. When New Yorkers needed him most during a crisis, he stood by while the Health Department became an arm of the governor’s PR machine. It was a shocking and shameful dereliction of duty that Zucker has never bothered to explain.
If only that were his only failing. Alas, he was on the job (more or less) when Health Department officials were dispatched to provide special COVID-19 testing for the governor and his friends. An example: Dr. Eleanor Adams, an epidemiologist and special adviser to Zucker, was sent to Chris Cuomo’s home in the Hamptons to test the governor’s brother as other New Yorkers struggled to obtain coronavirus tests.
And we wonder why so many Americans are skeptical of government and institutions that are supposed to put the public first. We wonder why there’s so much cynicism.
And then there’s Hoosick Falls.
In August 2014, state health officials were made aware of potential perfluorooctanoic-acid contamination in the Hoosick Falls water supply, and subsequent testing made clear that levels of the carcinogen exceeded federal advisories for safe drinking water. The agency took no noteworthy action.
“The state Health Department knew that people were drinking contaminated water and didn’t tell the public,” said Judith Enck, who at the time was a regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama. “The state of New York really messed up.”
After residents, including Dr. Marcus Martinez who died last week from a rare form of cancer at the age of 52, demanded state action, the Health Department kept dragging its feet. Even when the EPA warned against drinking the water, a Health Department “fact sheet” insisted doing so would cause no health effects — and Zucker, according to Enck, was key to the intransigence.
“He was just awful,” Enck told me. “He just did not want to do the needed work.”
As you’ve likely surmised, Enck does not think Zucker is a good choice for the new job at the CDC, and she’s hardly alone. Several prominent New York politicians, including Republicans such as U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and former gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, are demanding that Zucker be fired.
It would be great to get a CDC response to the criticisms and to hear its case for taking Zucker on. The agency, however, has not responded to Times Union questions about Zucker’s new role or how he came to get it, even as its new director, Mandy Cohen, is promising to gain trust by being more transparent.
Hey, I’m all in favor of second chances. Zucker might do wonderful things now that he’s out from under the former governor’s cloud, and nobody’s saying he doesn’t deserve new opportunities. There is life after Andrew Cuomo!
But the former health commissioner has proven himself unworthy of the public’s trust, particularly at an agency that (supposedly) is concerned about its reputation and (supposedly) is attempting to win back respect.
Howard Zucker at the CDC? His hiring sends precisely the wrong message.