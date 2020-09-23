Editor’s Note: These commentaries are a collaboration between the Olean Times Herald and interviewer Marcia Kelly with area residents, in hopes of creating better understanding.
I am an Olean resident, Husky parent, small business owner of WT Hair (with my lovely wife Elle WT) and social justice advocate.
This penchant and passion for social justice work has guided my career and personal endeavors from my youth. I have spent over a decade working in and alongside non-profit organizations in both urban and rural settings, and abroad. I have a passion for advocating for justice for minority and underserved populations.
In the Olean area, I have been involved with the creation of the Cattaraugus County Pride Coalition, which held the first two Cattaraugus County Pride Picnics (the second of which drew over 500 people from the entire Southern Tier region) and advocated for LGBTQ+ equality in our local school system. Additionally, I have been a part of the creation of a community-based organization entitled Conversations, which seeks to create safe space for individuals of all belief systems to engage in intentional spiritually-minded conversations about life.
The most pertinent effort I am engaging in at the moment is the Olean Racial Justice Coalition (ORJC). We are a group of residents focused on continual advocation for the intentional dismantling of systemic racism in our local government, our police department and our educational system.
My primary goal in this moment is to lift up the cry of Black Lives Matter. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community and someone who is deeply interested in the intersectionality of minority communities, I find that there is a distinct need to represent Black, queer individuals. To be Black and queer is to face a myriad of unique and specific struggles from multiple angles.
Historically, there has been some disenfranchisement for Black queer individuals. Many folks come out of cultures that are not LGBTQ+ friendly. To compound that, the modern LGBTQ+ movement has been at times quite whitewashed, which is to totally remove from our history that the “pride” movement was started by a trans woman of color. The first pride action, led by Marsha P. Johnson, was the famous, spontaneous 1969 riot at the Stonewall Inn in New York, in response to a brutal police raid, standing up to racism and homophobia.
We’ve come a long way since then, as described in an interview with Laverne Cox in a May 2014 article in Time magazine, “The Transgender Tipping Point.” There is a critical mass developing of support for transgender individuals, which allows them to run for public office, be seen on screen, produce media and be visible in public arenas. We have reached a place in our global history where transgender individuals are being listened to and represented in ways that we have not been before.
We are seeing ourselves in media roles that expand beyond being the victim on “Law and Order” or the protagonist in a horror film. Transgender individuals are whole people with a broad range of experiences and skillsets, and we are just beginning to see that represented in media and society.
The LGBTQ+ movement is close to my heart as I am both a queer individual and the parent of queer, non-white children. I have seen first hand the amount of both homophobia and racism in this area. When I say LGBTQ+ I am speaking of the lesbian, gay, transgender, queer community. The plus exists to create inclusion for the plethora of gender identities as well as two-spirited individuals (a Native American tradition of individuals who embody traits of all genders, often referred to as revered and leaders of the community).
As the push for equality has progressed, there has been a mission to be inclusive in representation. In reality, all the letters that have been added to the acronym have always existed; however, they were not always recognized.
Transgender is when an individual identifies as something other beyond the gender they were assigned at birth. There are layers of artificial and cultural identifiers of gender that are used to define infants. Many of these ideas are assumed to be concrete, but they are actually quite arbitrary, including but not limited to genital measurement. Ambiguous genital formation occurs at a rate of one in 1,500 babies, intersex chromosomal makeup at a rate of one in 1,000 and physiological gender ambiguity occurs in as many as one in 100 births. (https://isna.org/faq/frequency/)
Transgender and gender-variant individuals may identify as feminine, masculine, non-binary, or any combination of those, along with further nuanced gender identities. It is important to note that the presence of more than two genders is ancient and present in almost all societies throughout history. Many cultures actually hold a special reverence for transgender individuals, including Native American culture and ancient Biblical cultures (Acts 8:26-39). Transgender people have existed throughout the course of human history, and have often been societal leaders, peacemakers, bridge builders.
My challenge to anyone who is opposed to trans people is to do the work to educate yourself. Ninety-nine percent of what ails the world today is an inability or refusal of individuals to understand the world beyond their own context. This polarizing and exclusionary mentality prohibits growth and development of individuals and societies and it will be the ultimate undoing of humanity. The world is big and broad and beautiful and I absolutely dare everyone to step out into the light and see just how great the world can be when we celebrate diversity.
As we have seen in both the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ+ movement, representation matters. For minority individuals, seeing themselves represented on screen, in literature and in public office may be very rare or even nonexistent. It is crucial for minority individuals of all types to see themselves represented in society as complete human beings achieving the same types of success that any straight, white, cisgender individual can access. To deny that representation is to attempt to keep minority individuals disconnected, invisible and trapped under glass ceilings and layers of marginalization.
As an LGBTQ+ person in Cattaraugus County, I have had my life threatened, I have had slurs lobbed at me through yells and whispers and I have had my home and business vandalized. I have been arrested by the police, for being assaulted, with an arrest warrant for a name and gender marker that are in no way legally connected to me. As a member of ORJC I have received threats to my safety, cries to kill myselfand numerous other slurs at peaceful protests, voter registration events and in response to local government participation.
While I believe firmly that there is more love than hate in Olean, the unwillingness to step outside one’s context and see the diaspora of existence is keeping this area in a repressive and regressive state. The lack of representation in the community and the virtual silence of local government leaves a chasm to be filled with misunderstanding and hateful behavior.
Protests are the language of the oppressed. In 2020 we are seeing the reaction to cries unheard. No one just woke up and said, “Hey, this completely new injustice is happening, let’s make a fuss.”
Both the LGBTQ+ community and the Black community have faced injustices for centuries. And when you begin to examine the intersection of individuals who are both Black and queer, the injustices grievously multiply. For example, Black trans women are the section of the population that is most likely to experience violence, and murder.
Societally, we must stop buying into an “us versus them” binary. It is imperative that folks begin to step outside of their own context (straight, white, middle class, rural) and begin to honestly listen to and validate the experiences of individuals who are different than themselves. To remain sequestered in the context of one’s upbringing is to actively devalue the experiences of those who experience life from different foundations. To fail to see, hear and learn from others is to actively shape the world to be the world that works best for you, not for all.
To deny the diversity of the human experience is egocentric, ethnocentric and exclusionary. This is the root cause of division in society — and division lays the framework for hate.
The start of the process to fix what ails our world is to actively work to dismantle systemic “othering.” It is vastly important that we design governments, institutions, schools and communities where diverse populations are taken into account. The solution is not to favor one, but to create accessibility for all.
2020 is the year that will either propel us forward or forever chain us to an antiquated and unjust past. This is the year that Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ+ people deserve healthcare, ableism is finally acknowledged and Native treaties are honored.
My dream is that we will come together to create a better world than we grew up in. The Black community is at the table. The LGBTQ+ community is at the table. The diaspora of minorities are at the table.
Who will join us there?