It often happens at funerals that the heart seems open to the words: “I love you.” We ask ourselves, “Why didn’t I say it more, show it more?”
This sensitivity of the heart can be present on other important occasions in this life journey. A child leaving for college, maybe even camp for the first time. The wedding day of a daughter, son or close friend or family member.
I’ve heard that saying, “I love you,” can irk some people, like the time I read in Dear Abby that someone was perturbed, believing people were getting “too casual” about closing a conversation with the words. This person took offense. “People I hardly know say this to me,” they wrote.
Personally, I don’t think it’s possible to say it too much, to remind people you care about them — especially to those close to us. Now I know there may be times such “familiarity” could be deemed inappropriate. We have to use our heads in our personal encounters, especially in these times, but we also have to use our hearts. The greatest commandment of Jesus in the Bible was to love God and one another, wasn’t it?
I’ve been thinking a lot about old family gatherings lately — reunions of my childhood. It was common to spend a summer day all together in a park or someone’s back yard. Every year. I have great memories of my father’s family doing this where ages ranged from newborn to very elderly. It was a time to remember who we were related to, share stories, eat and have fun.
I attended my last one at Allegany State Park as a teen, a few years after my father died and my sister and I had not been able to go to some once we began living with our mother’s new family. When I married and moved away, our Aunt Dora often wrote, “Come back for the reunion,” which were still held, but without the full participation of my youth. I never did. I wish now I had. As I grew older, my heart craved connection with those out on my father’s branches of the family tree — people who shared DNA that I’d all but lost touch with, except for a few. With some, all opportunities are gone until the great reunion in heaven.
On sad occasions like funerals, a couple celebratory weddings, I’d encounter others I remembered and still loved. I’d want to share stories and hear theirs, especially of my young father and others who’d passed away too soon, and remembrances of our elders long gone. While I didn’t always say it, my heart wanted to. “I still love you, you know. We’re family. We’re friends. We have a connection.” It goes without saying, doesn’t it?
At another of those sad occasions last week, I made a few of those reconnections, only now I realize most who are near my age are the only ones left to remember my father, if they do, or the gatherings of our youth. Still, there was a lot of family in the chapel, a bunch of connected DNA in several young adults and babies I do not really know anymore.
But my heart was full of love for them, sharing the sorrow over one lost so young, like my father who passed at age 33, a cousin and mother of several young children, our own Michele at age 11. There’s something about family coming together, whether blood or heart relatedness. You feel it somewhere deep inside, whether you can express it or not.
Mary was offspring to this family I once knew well, and my second cousin. My early years were spent around her mom, Susanne, and this clan I’ve mentioned. Through the years, life separated us except on rare occasions. But not the love. It was always present.
Words from Pastor Sean at Believers Chapel resonated that day. While not verbatim, it was about Mary’s love for Jesus, her young son, and family and about living our best lives EVERY day. About cherishing each person, each moment. It may go without saying, but it’s better when we do say so.
“I care. I love you.”
Statements from family members that day, brave faithful souls, left me feeling I DID know Mary. A whole community has been impacted by her tragic death, but I saw the love her co-workers, friends, church and family had for her, reciprocated by her, and how others would continue to be there for her loved ones.
Mary was loved and packed a whole lot of joy and life into her brief time on earth, leaving a beautiful legacy for such a short stay. We struggle with early home goings, but must remember that God can pack a whole lot of service, living, purpose and love into even a brief lifetime. We can’t understand it all, but love is the legacy.
Maybe it goes without saying. Or maybe we need to tell others how we feel about them, often. And maybe find ways to spend time together, even when it’s hard.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)