The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. I am proud to serve as a committee member for the Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
It will take place this year on Saturday, Sept. 23, at SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean.
My family spent 13 years witnessing the never-ending decline in my dad. This kind of devastation takes its toll on caregivers. They often find themselves scrambling to learn their role and find ways to meet the evolving needs of their loved one. The Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York was a Godsend to my family, providing us with emotional as well as tangible support.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including more than 410,000 here in New York state.
Although we are excited about the recent FDA approval of Leqembi for treatment of early-stage Alzheimer’s, there is still much work to be done. By participating in this year’s Walk, you can help the Alzheimer’s Association to continue providing care and support to families while also advancing further research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s. But to get there, we need you. Join us in Olean on Sept. 23 to fight for the end of this disease. Register for the Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s at act.alz.org/SouthernTier.
Sandra Keough, Cuba