Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...CATTARAUGUS AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&