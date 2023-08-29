The March on Washington 60 years ago this week displayed the energy of the civil rights movement and enshrined Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s soaring rhetoric and fearless leadership in America’s memory.
It also helped to produce substantial civil rights progress. Over the following two years, Congress passed the Civil Rights Act and related laws formally outlawing racial discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations and voting.
President Lyndon Johnson displayed courage of his own, using his power to secure enough votes in Congress even though he knew that it would cost his Democrats dominance in what was then known as the “solid South,” and risk majorities in Congress.
Richard Nixon exploited that dynamic to win the presidency in 1968, and the reverberations continue now with a solidly Republican South.
It’s also clear today that the dream that King so eloquently expressed in Washington is far from fulfilled. The U.S. Supreme Court, for example, has rolled back key provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, so that states and other jurisdictions with histories of racial discrimination in election laws and procedures no longer must seek Department of Justice clearance for major changes. Many Republican legislatures in those jurisdictions have responded with restrictive voting rules.
The court also has struck down universities’ use of affirmative action as a tool to help lift long-oppressed minority populations toward social and economic opportunities and equality.
There has been much progress since the 1963 March, but a wide array of economic and demographic data show that large segments of the Black population continue to struggle.
The march was a one-time event that helped to achieve a great deal, but it must continue if King’s dream of a fully equitable American society ever is to be realized.
— Tribune News Service