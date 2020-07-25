ALBANY (TNS) — Savannah is not much bigger than Albany, but the Georgia city is nevertheless one of the country’s great places. The history is rich, the architecture is gorgeous and the beach is close by.
Yet Savannah is not a city that many New Yorkers eagerly visit during the height of summer. This time of year, Savannah is hotter and more humid than dog breath, which explains why moss is its iconic flora. Take a walk around the block and you return looking like you fell in the hotel pool.
Despite the climatic unpleasantness, Savannah this week became the first out-of-state stop on Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus victory tour.
The governor didn’t call it that, of course. Ostensibly, he went to Georgia to deliver personal protective equipment and to advise the yokels on how best to combat COVID-19. But since Cuomo’s counsel could have been offered more easily (and safely) via phone or Zoom, let’s be honest about what the trip really was: a publicity stunt.
It was a chance to once again advance Cuomo’s favorite narrative, which posits him as the superhero governor who conquered COVID. It was an opportunity to bathe in praise and raise the national profile — and in a potential 2024 swing state, no less!
”When you want to win, you follow winners,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Monday during a press conference with Cuomo that, as I’ll discuss in a bit, led to some controversy. “New York state nearly went from worst to first, and they have shown the entire country, the entire world, the way to do this right.”
With all due respect to the mayor, he might want to redact the praise. After all, more than 32,000 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19 so far, twice as many as in New Jersey, the state with the next highest total.
Georgia has suffered just 3,200 confirmed deaths. Texas, California and Florida, the nation’s three biggest states by population, have lost about 17,000 residents combined to COVID-19.
Look honestly at the statistics and it’s clear New York didn’t win. We lost, badly. There’s no sugarcoating it.
Oh, I understand about flights from Europe and Manhattan’s population density and subways and all the other factors that helped make New York an epicenter. But even taking all that into account, nobody should say New York is a success story in this pandemic. To do so is to slap on blinders and propagate myths.
Yes, New York has flattened the curve and now has one of the nation’s lowest infection rates. Cuomo deserves credit for that, without doubt.
But even if we set aside the mistakes he made along the way — um, nursing homes? — and acknowledge all the governor did right, it’s too early for a victory lap marked by abundant self praise. The governor is standing on an aircraft carrier under a “Mission Accomplished” banner before the enemy is vanquished.
As Cuomo sat in Savannah, his state remained in an unprecedented crisis. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers are out of work, and the economy is in shambles. State government is facing a staggering budget deficit and municipalities from Montauk to Buffalo may yet be forced to lay off scores of teachers, cops, firefighters and more.
Many small businesses, restaurants especially, may never recover. Millions of New Yorkers can’t pay their rent or mortgages. Parents across the state can’t be sure schools will stay open this fall, in part because there’s a distinct possibility New York could experience a second wave of the virus.
But sure, go to Georgia. Nothing important to do at home.
Even before the trip, critics were noting that Cuomo’s frequent, self-congratulatory national media appearances didn’t jibe with the reality of the New York experience. Nor did the tasteless poster Cuomo released last week — yours for just $11.50! — which managed to lionize the governor while failing to acknowledge the searing tragedy of 32,000 dead New Yorkers.
CNN’s Jake Tapper called out both the poster and Cuomo’s “revisionism,” saying the governor’s crowing is offending New Yorkers mindful of the state’s death toll. To which Sanjay Gupta, the network’s medical expert, added that gubernatorial humility might be wise, given how the coronavirus continually upends expectations.
Alas, “humility” and “Cuomo” are not words that often appear in proximity. And criticism from Tapper or anyone else won’t dissuade the governor from mythmaking, not when he has a potential 2024 presidential bid to consider.
Georgia, meanwhile, is on New York’s quarantine list, which means travelers from the state are supposed to isolate for 14 days. There will be no quarantine for Cuomo, however. The Democrat said he won’t isolate because he’s an “essential worker” who spent less than 24 hours in Georgia.
Yet eyebrows and hackles were raised when, at the end of Monday’s press conference, the governor and the mayor stood near each other WITHOUT WEARING MASKS as Johnson presented Cuomo with a key to his city.
”We messed up,” Johnson admitted the next day. “I mean, yeah, we messed up.”
Chris Churchill is a columnist with the Times Union of Albany.