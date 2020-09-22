Voting is the cornerstone of a democracy but, sadly, far too few people vote. Millions of Americans miss the chance to vote because they missed their state’s voter registration deadline or did not have access to clear information about how to register.
The League of Women Voters is determined to change that.
National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) is today, and the annual event continues to grow as League of Women Voters affiliates nationwide sign on to help register voters in advance of this year’s Oct. 9 voter registration deadline.
The Cattaraugus & Allegany Counties League of Women Voters chapter is encouraging the voter registration efforts locally through outreach to all six of the colleges and universities in our area — Houghton, Alfred and St. Bonaventure universities, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and Alfred State and Jamestown Community Colleges.
In the past, more than 20 volunteers have visited the campuses on this annual day to register students in person and provide civic awareness of the importance of exercising their right to vote. It is an exciting, positive and rewarding day for all.
As we all know, 2020 has brought many challenges. During a global pandemic and chaotic return to a semblance of normalcy, we struggle to find the balance between everyday life and safety. This challenge has been especially difficult for college campuses and schools in general.
As a League chapter, we reached out with voting materials that we thought would be helpful for colleges — voter registration and absentee ballot application forms, poster templates, specific college student brochures to highlight specific needs and various other materials. Every institution of higher learning gave these materials a most positive reception.
Many colleges and universities are hosting their own NVRD events, and we trust the League of Women Voters will be helpful and effective, even without a presence on campuses. We expect to resume in-person registration next year and very much look forward to being on campuses throughout our region on Sept. 28, 2021.
In the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a President and senators and congressmen and government officials, but the voters of this country.”
More information about registering and voting can be found at vote411.org or local county boards of elections — www.elections.ny.gov. Registering to vote is the first step in the voting process. Ask questions and find answers about the process, logistics, who is on the ballot and what they stand for to make an informed decision.
To quote American novelist Louis Dearborn L’Amour, “To make democracy work, we must be a nation of participants, not simply observers. One who does not vote has no right to complain.”
Be ready and vote — early from Oct. 24 through Nov. 3, on general election day Nov. 3 or by absentee ballot. Just do it!
Margie McIntosh, Lucia Beer, Mary Freeman and Michael Kelley League of Women Voters of Cattaraugus & Allegany Counties, cattarauguslwv@gmail.com