Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.