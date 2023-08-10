I should know better than to go to a yard sale. I always see something I think I need — or want. At least in that moment. I probably get it from my late mother. She was always finding stuff she then passed on to us kids and our families.
Mom once found what she thought was a GREAT buy, a gift for my fisherman husband. Only it was a whole bunch of fly tying equipment. He was into live bait and lures, never fly fishing. But he never told her. None of us did. Her heart was in the right place.
Recently, I’ve been getting rid of stuff in my house that I no longer use, want or need. It’s a big job, but now that I’ve retired again, I’m whittling away at it, along with the writing tasks that led me to finally say goodbye to day-to-day employment.
It’s my third try, but as a friend recently told me, “You didn’t really retire the first two times; you just took a break and tried other things. First, regular stringing for this newspaper. Then, a part-time job at my church. Now, however, it’s time to just write — and get those books published.
I was decluttering the basement when I found a box that still had the shipping label on it. Inside was a child-sized straw hat. It had long streamers and a post with it, something mom had found at a craft sale, supposedly a windsock. I never had occasion to use it, but lugged it through several moves for sentimental reasons.
My current goals to make my house easier to clean means making some serious decisions. The windsock went into someone else’s yard sale. It can be a cycle.
Last year, I attended my church yard sale in our fellowship hall. Since I was there every day, I had opportunity to peruse the goods prior to the sale so I’d know what to zero in on come sale day. It’s all for a charitable cause, so of course, I want to participate.
I felt fortunate to come away with a couple of small items of furniture, a little bruised but functional for me. Two fair-sized end tables and some lamps. A friend later told me she’d donated the tables. Had she known I wanted them, she would have given them to me. I surveyed the kitchen gadget table and picked up items that looked handy, including a container you put spaghetti in to cook in the microwave.
As this year’s sale drew near, I was in “giveaway” mode, I felt all noble to be taking at least three carloads to donate. It did help clear some space at my house. But funny thing. Half of what I packed into my vehicle were items I’d purchased at previous yard sales, both church and other places! One was that spaghetti contraption I figured out I’d never use.
I had every intention of returning a very tall pole lamp I’d fought to put in my car last year. I’d always wanted one, which has a sort of bowl at the top and lights up toward the ceiling. It worked, but it leaned pretty bad and was very bulky. I wasn’t as enamored of it as I thought, so considered donating it back the next year. Only in November when I first brought home two curious and rambunctious kittens, I heard a big crash upstairs. Little Tate had noticed the bowl of the lamp up high and just had to jump up in there for the view! The whole lamp tipped over and fell to the floor. When I tried it later, it sort of “sizzled” like it shorted out. It went to the garage and I told a friend he could take it for the metal and keep any money, if it brought any.
Anyone who knows me understands I can’t stay away from the book tables, even though they’re the last things I should be bringing home. I always end up with a few, but I’m more discriminating than I used to be.
I am kind of proud of myself, though. Recently, I loaded up a box or two of my own books, not old ones, good, bookstore quality, to pass on to other readers. I cleaned out the closet and donated clothing. My VHS collection and working VCR are no more. (Hey, somebody’s junk is someone else’s treasure find…) These were hard to let go because I’d viewed repeatedly with my husband, but now with streaming, it was time. Someday the DVDs but not yet.
At this year’s sale, I scored a toddler bed for my pregnant-again niece, something she needed and wanted. A few items found the way into my car, but not too much. Now, I just have to figure out what I’m going to put in those pretty little storage boxes I bought for a quarter when what I’m trying to do is get rid of stuff and not store more!
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)