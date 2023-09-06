When your windows are open in the summer, you hear things. Most likely, eavesdropping isn’t intentional, but you can’t help but pick up bits of conversations going on outdoors while you enjoy some balmy breezes — unless you’ve got the air-conditioning cranked.
I live just down the street from Lyman Baker Park in Portville, so in good weather, there’s plenty of traffic on the sidewalks. Dog walkers. Walkers who do the block, using the footbridge over Dodge Creek. Kids coming and going to school and families making their way to and from the park.
There are night noises, too. A hooting owl or other night bird. A sound I’m sure is coyotes, accompanying various dog yelps. There is a dog somewhere over the creek that sounds like it’s singing, it yowls so; another I hear in the daytime at first sounded like a little kid in distress, but over a couple summers I’ve decided it’s a dog that doesn’t like to be outdoors.
There’s also the burst of breath and tap-tap of shoes from a determined jogger on the street in the wee hours, an occasional loud emission of music as it passes by (walkers or car stereos), even a periodic rapper. In this neighborhood on the fringes of the village, smells waft in, too. Something is setting off the skunks almost every night. I no longer feed birds, so they’re not coming for that.
Sometimes, I miss things through the window, though. I did NOT hear what we’re pretty sure was a bear in the area after I noticed things moved on my deck. A fan might have prevented that, or a deep sleep, but usually I’m a light sleeper.
One recent day, however, I heard a man’s voice. I presumed he was a father, because he seemed to be teaching some young children to navigate the neighborhood. While passing the front of my property, I heard, “Now, I’m watching and listening at every driveway I come to,” he said. “Hearing. Looking.” He repeated it at the end of a neighbor’s driveway, then mine.
I didn’t look out to see who he was talking to, but a bit later, it sounded like the family was heading the other way. I heard the man’s voice again.
“Don’t talk to me. I’m not really here. Talk to your brother.”
By then, apparently an older sibling was picking up the father’s instruction as he led the procession home, passing the message that the elder child would be shouldering some responsibility for the younger person (or persons). The message was dad wouldn’t always be there, shadowing the entourage and watching for danger.
What an interesting way to impart the lessons! I don’t believe this sort of instruction is something we see a lot in our modern times. Maybe for a lesson such as riding a bike. I well remember my father holding onto mine, hollering, “Keep going, keep going, you can do it!” Then, once I learned to balance and got the hang of it, suddenly one afternoon, his voice came from much farther back.
This overheard conversation also put me in mind of how we might let someone “shadow” us at work for a time for some job training. I learn best when someone explains then shows me how to do something, then let’s me try it while they are over my shoulder, especially if it’s technology. That’s how I’ve tried to teach as well. Soon, you’re on your own but if you’ve had a good teacher, the words will still resonate.
As a person of faith, I can also relate the message to God’s way of teaching. Doesn’t He provide instruction through stories and examples in the Bible, through sermons, through other people and the lessons (and consequences) we learn from them? As we go through life, we will encounter lessons of all kinds and most of us can identify who the best teachers were, the ones who spent time with us during the lessons.
Sometimes my open windows provide unexpected or unintended information. I was tending to my cats in their catio one day when a Realtor was showing a nearby house. I overheard, “We could put a driveway right here.” I glanced outdoors and saw a potential buyer gesturing to a bit of lawn between my house and the neighbor’s. I was glad to overhear him mention they’d need to check a survey, however. Whew.
I don’t think unintentionally hearing human conversations, noises, animal voices makes me nosy. That would only be true if I were to hang at my window, hoping to hear something going on out there. But I found it heartening to hear that fellow I presumed to be a caring Dad teaching his children how to be safe in the neighborhood. At some point, they will be on their own. They will likely remember his voice in their minds as they approach the driveways. And who knows, maybe soon, there will be one more entryway around which to exercise this lesson of caution.
