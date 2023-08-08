A bill to limit surcharges on speeding tickets is more than about saving taxpayers money.
It’s about issuing a reminder and sending a message about the need for change.
A reminder to the public and to lawmakers that costly surcharges and fees imposed on New Yorkers on top of standard fines and penalties have gotten out of control in a state that already imposes some of the highest taxes in the nation. And a message that if the state wants to help its citizens thrive and discourage them from leaving the state for less expensive states, it needs to take less of our money through hidden extra charges.
Under a bill proposed by Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, the state would cap surcharges and fees on speeding tickets to 10% of the fine imposed for each violation.
In New York, the fines for speeding are graduated based on speed above the speed limit. For instance, those caught going up to 10 mph face a fine of $45 to $150. Those caught speeding between 11 mph and 30 mph over the limit can be fined $90 to $300. And up it goes.
We don’t discount the need for appropriate fines to discourage excessive speeding. But those fines are just a part of the price we pay for these offenses.
On top of the fines, the state quietly adds surcharges and court costs that can far exceed the actual penalty for the offense. The total financial penalty for going 10 mph over the speed limit might actually be closer to $300 than $45. For violations of higher speeds, the fees can go up to several hundred dollars.
If the state wants to boost the penalty for driving 40 in a 30 to $300, then have the proposal go through legislative review and public hearings. But stop secretly raising the penalties for offenses by imposing extra fees that far exceed a reasonable penalty for the nature of the offense. A 10% cap above the fine to cover court expenses seems reasonable.
But the state doesn’t stop at traffic tickets with these fees and surcharges. It also raises millions of dollars each year from criminal defendants, many of whom are people of color or living in poverty.
Some lawmakers and social justice groups are fighting the mandatory surcharges New York imposes on those convicted of felonies and misdemeanors on top of the jail terms, restitution and fines associated with their crimes. Surcharges include $300 for felony convictions, $175 for misdemeanors, and $95 for violations as well as a $25 crime victim assistance fee and other charges.
Many defendants can ill afford to pay these unavoidable surcharges, putting them in further financial jeopardy.
Again, we support strong penalties as a deterrent to crime. But the penalty should match the nature of the crime and people should know what it is.
In addition to these examples, the state imposes extra costs on everything from taxi rides to gasoline purchases to tolls — many of which New Yorkers don’t even know about. Every fee and surcharge is a tax, just like any other.
The bill to limit fees on speeding tickets should open people’s eyes to the ways in which state and local governments take advantage of them, and open the doors to more legislation to curb its abuse.
— The Daily Gazette, Schenectady via TNS