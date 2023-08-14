ALBANY (TNS) — The pollster over at Siena College in Loudonville released a doozy several days ago. It might keep you up at night.
The national survey suggests Donald Trump and Joe Biden are near locks to be the nominees of their respective parties, though both are significantly unpopular with the broader electorate. The poll also found that Trump and Biden are in a dead heat for the general election, each with 43 percent of the vote.
In other words, the 2024 election promises to relive much of the 2020 fun, only this time with an indictment twist. Just what the country needs.
Siena asked its questions ahead of the most recent charges against Trump, the ones accusing the former president of attempting to subvert the will of the American electoral with all those unfounded claims about a stolen election. Will Jack Smith’s allegations change much about the race? Oh, I doubt it.
For one thing, despite its many horrific and damning details, the four-count indictment tells us little we didn’t already know. And prior Trump indictments only made Republican voters more fiercely loyal, with many convinced he’s done nothing wrong but is being targeted by Democrats out to punish him for his hairdo or something.
From the poll: Nearly 40 percent of likely GOP primary voters nationally are considering only Trump and nobody else for the nomination, and a significant chunk of additional voters are leaning his way. Siena polling also shows the former president with a big lead in the all-important Iowa caucus.
“If he wins Iowa, I don’t know how anybody could say the race isn’t over,” said Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute, which conducted both the national and Iowa polls on behalf of The New York Times. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” Levy added. “You have a leading candidate who is under indictment and his challengers are siding with him.”
It is remarkable, no doubt. But it’s also remarkable that after all the controversy and acrimony around Trump, after Jan. 6 and the Big Lie and the four turbulent years of his presidency, he’s really no more unpopular than Biden.
Regardless, the president is way ahead of nearest Democratic challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — setting up a 2024 presidential race in which the incumbent’s Department of Justice is actively prosecuting his opponent with a significant chunk of the country convinced the prosecution is unjustly motivated. The trial may even happen during the heart of the campaign. Swell.
Even those who believe the indictment is right and just can probably agree the scenario will not be nourishing for the American spirit. If Biden wins, much of the country will believe the victory illegitimate, again. If Trump wins ... well, I don’t know what happens. He pardons himself? Governs from prison? Invades Canada? The options are limitless, and worrying.
Either way, we’re taking the S.S. Democracy into rocky waters and Lord only knows how we steer ourselves clear. A race pitting two cranky old dudes with favorability percentages in the low 40s is not the election America wants. So why is it the election we’re likely to get?
Well, from a big-picture perspective, we could blame a two-party system that rewards partisan fervor and severely restricts unorthodox voices. Then again, Trump’s unorthodoxy was and probably still is a significant element of his appeal. He’s a middle finger aimed at elites who, let’s be honest, frequently deserve the insult.
Would Republicans be less gung-ho for Trump if he’d never been indicted? Probably. But he’d likely still be the Republican front-runner. In the Siena poll, GOP voters said Trump is more fun, a stronger leader and more likely to beat Biden than Ron DeSantis, the dour Florida governor once seen as a threat to win the nomination.
Democratic voters are less enthusiastic about their guy than Republicans are about Trump. Half of Democrats told Siena the party should nominate somebody else, with most citing either Biden’s age or acuity as reasons he shouldn’t run again.
That isn’t the only warning sign for the president. Only 20 percent of voters, for example, described the economy as excellent or good. And Biden has just a slight lead (41 percent to 38 percent) among Hispanic voters, suggesting a formerly key Democratic constituency continues to drift away.
In the end, the election will probably be decided by those of us who’d prefer a colonoscopy to voting for either candidate. Some will hold their noses and choose for one regardless. A few will opt for third-party candidates such as, say, Cornell West. Some will stay home in disgust, which is not the same as apathy.
Must we be forced to endure this rematch? Has it really come to this? What, oh merciful God, have we done to deserve such punishment?
Amid the gloom, I find myself conjuring up fantasies that would rescue us from the abyss. Joe Manchin and Jon Huntsman on a centrist No Labels ticket? No. Not that.
I prefer this: Biden agrees to pardon Trump on the condition that both he and Donald abandon their campaigns and go fishing. Happy days! A fresh start! A new America! Imagine the possibilities: Gretchen Whitmer versus Tim Scott or Gavin Newsome against Ron DeSan — err, let’s stick with Whitmer and Scott.
Biden, I think, would go down in history as a hero who saved America from the looming darkness. The move would be an inspiring act of self-sacrifice, a stunning offering made for the good of the country, a glorious sublimation of presidential ego. It would be ...
Yes, it’s a pipe dream.