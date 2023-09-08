School is officially back in session for districts across the Twin Tiers.
That’s not news to the scores of students, parents and school staff who’ve been preparing for weeks — but it is worth pointing out to those behind the wheel on area roadways.
Those leisurely morning drives to work — if that was actually happening for anyone out there — are a thing of the past as school buses and their flashing lights take their place along your preferred morning or afternoon routes.
Your commute time is definitely going to take a hit.
We all like to think the vast majority of drivers handle this the correct way — by staying alert and slowing things down a bit when needed. But maybe “majority” is a bit optimistic.
In many areas, school buses are equipped with mechanical barrier arms that have security cameras mounted on them that capture images of cars speeding past stopped buses as they’re picking up or dropping off students. Districts report seeing violations recorded by bus cameras — there are lots of drivers who still pass the buses.
According to a statewide survey of school bus drivers conducted by the New York Association for Pupil Transport (NYAPT), an estimated 50,000 motorists in New York illegally pass stopped school buses every day school is in session. You read that right, 50,000 violations a school day.
New York State Vehicle and Traffic law requires all vehicles to come to a full stop when approaching a school bus stopped with red lights flashing. This applies regardless of the driver’s direction of travel or even if there is a multi-lane or divided highway.
If doing the right thing isn’t incentive enough, maybe pricey traffic tickets can do the trick. In many areas in the state, drivers can expect a larger law enforcement presence on the roads in the coming days — especially in school zones where drivers are required to slow down.
This also seems like common sense but there are still too many drivers ignoring such school zone speed limits.
Once again, just do the right thing, play it safe and slow down. But if that’s not enough, it’s worth noting that traffic tickets in school zones can carry enhanced penalties for drivers.
And don’t forget those students walking to and from school. We have to be mindful, in the morning and afternoon, to take a little extra time at intersections and check our speed, especially in the school zones.
No one wants to see drivers out there learning their lesson the hard way.
— Tribune News Service