“I can’t believe the death of one man caused all of these protests.”
The murder of George Floyd is one of many of its kind. Over the past week, thousands of people across the United States, even here in Olean, have protested to spread the message “Black Lives Matter” and to fight systemic oppression of black Americans. The protests and riots symbolize the tipping point of compliance with police brutality and other systems of oppression in the U.S. that negatively impact black communities.
Police use of force is a leading cause of death for young black men. Black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people. For more context, people of color make up 37% of the U.S. population but make up 67% of the prison population. Compared to White men, Black men are six times more likely to be incarcerated.
These are just a few facts that show the disproportionate effect of policing and criminal justice policies on black Americans.
“But slavery and segregation ended years ago, I don’t get how people are still affected.”
Policies reinforced segregation long after “separate but equal” was deemed not equal. Historical policies in the housing sector — redlining, housing covenants and others — did not allow blacks to live in certain neighborhoods by means of intentional loan and home purchasing denial. Additionally, highways were constructed to separate black neighborhoods from the rest of cities. There are inequities in education, public transportation, food accessibility and health between concentrated white and black communities that are also perpetuated by discriminatory policies.
Many of these practices took place in the 1940s-60s, and the effects still exist in Buffalo and most major cities.
“But if that happens in big cities, why does it matter in Olean?”
Olean and Western New York are not in an isolated bubble, so we should not isolate ourselves from problems in the rest of the country. I grew up in Olean then attended college in Baltimore and New York City. I was completely unaware of what structural racism even meant until college. My experience is not unique. We, myself included, must continually learn about the struggles and landscapes of the cities and communities we will be entering, as well as support our black communities in Western New York.
Living in Olean, we have the choice to ignore or to engage with nationwide issues. This is “small-town privilege.” A friend used this term, and it fits perfectly.
However, possessing a type of privilege does not mean you have not experienced personal or systemic hardships. What we all woke up to today is vastly different than what the residents of Minneapolis or Washington, D.C. awoke to.
Living in Olean and the nearby communities affords many of us the privileges of knowing our neighbors, knowing our police officers, knowing our teachers, coaches and administrators, knowing our elected officials, knowing our nurses and doctors, knowing our grocery store staff, knowing our realtors and knowing our bankers. We have the option to embrace the small-town privilege and go on with our business as usual, and we have the option to acknowledge the small-town privilege and educate ourselves on current events and relevant history.
“Black Lives Matter” does not mean that all other lives do not matter. If you attended a breast cancer awareness event, would you say, “But all cancers matter!”? Caring about your non-white neighbors does not mean you care less about your white neighbors. Discussing racism does not mean you care less about other societal issues, like unemployment or healthcare coverage. Learning about policies that negatively affect black communities does not mean you care less about policies that negatively affect other disadvantaged groups.
“This seems like a big issue, why does it matter what I do?”
When your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren learn about 2020, they will ask what you did and said to make a difference. I hope you are encouraged to have constructive conversations. If you feel uncomfortable reading this, that’s good — use the discomfort to self-reflect.
We all have ways in which we can make changes for the better. Acknowledge our privileges. Keep an open mind and explore educational resources. Listen to and amplify black voices. This book and documentary, respectively, further explain the systems I have mentioned: “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein and “13th” by Ava DuVernay, which can be found on Netflix.
(Ally Rakus is a graduate of Olean High School and current graduate student of public policy at New York University.)