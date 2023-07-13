A friend took a photograph that I liked and I wanted to include it in the next church newsletter.
“Text it to me,” I said. He frowned, and I remembered I haven’t been in the loop of how to send a photo as a text all that long myself. But he focused and did it. After I sent it to my own email to grab it for the newsletter, it wouldn’t open. I saw him at church on Sunday.
“Could you try again? Only send it directly to the church email.” I saw him hesitate, but he tried once getting the address. He stood by my desk looking not quite sure about whether it had worked or not, so I opened my computer and there it was. He smiled and looked quite pleased that he’d been able to get it there.
I completely understood. You see, some of this passing and sharing of photo and text files is still quite new to some of us (ahem) older folks. If we’ve allowed ourselves to let go of the resistances — and believe me, these can be strong — when it works, we’re really happy. Sometimes we even think it’s magic, whereas most born later who’ve always known the technology take it more for granted.
I do have an iPhone and a MacBook and an HP computer and digital camera but am nowhere near utilizing all their functions. It’s still a struggle not to give up in frustration when something goes wrong. I wish I were one of those people who have just learned to embrace it all, even many in the senior population, but my brain can only handle so much at a time. I’ve tried to study manuals (when still available) and use “help” menus, but either I get mixed up in the steps or something isn’t the same on the device or software I’m working with.
To make things worse, there are little kids all around us fully engaged in these devices. Toddlers sitting in grocery carts or with parents at a restaurant are manipulating screens and keys at a pace that amazes me, not even stopping to ask, “Ok, what do I have to do next?” as I often do if someone is showing me something new.
Sometimes I look around and wonder, “When did all this happen? When did I go from being proficient with all the office equipment to feeling like I’ve been left behind?” Maybe those before us felt that way when more modern items took over their worlds. Motorcars, as they called the first automobiles, or “horseless carriages.” Were there folks saying, “There’s nothing wrong with a perfectly good horse.”
Airplanes. If you read history or even historical fiction, people were always making sea crossings in ocean liners at a much slower pace than flight. Or they rode trains. Certainly, there are times we want or need to be somewhere quickly (if the flight isn’t canceled or delayed as so many have been lately), but maybe there’d be less stress if our journeys were a bit more leisurely.
I was thinking about changes just in our own lifetimes, from big old heavy phones with cords (dials, even, if you’re old enough) to the liberating devices called “cordless.” Maybe you could take it to the porch, but not too far or it would cut out. Then, the first generation of cell phones, those big gangly things we see in movies from a time that seems not that long ago to many of us.
I do remember earlier in my life when inventions were being discussed and we were told “someday” people would even be able to see each other while talking on the phone. It seemed like a far-fetched idea then, but look at us now. It’s all possible, and some of it has definitely made life better. Face-to-face conversations between families who live in different states. Or those in the military far away. Remote medical access.
One of the aspects I AM getting to know is more about “Zooming.” I’m registered for a Christian writer’s conference that used to be in-person but since the pandemic is still virtual. I’m enjoying some pre-conference webinars and just getting out there, actually seeing the others and learning from fellow writers, many my age or older who haven’t given up on their dreams and have begun to embrace the technology to help advance them.
I used to feel a little sick about going out there, because I was afraid my Zoom wouldn’t work, or I’d mess up something by pressing a wrong key. What I’ve discovered, however, from all these people in the little boxes that come alongside for the community and lessons is that we pick things up from each other every time. We even pray together.
I’m learning if I stop telling myself, “I can’t do this!” and just listen and try, I’ll pick up bits along the way. I find I’m tickled when the magic happens, like my friend texting the photo.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)