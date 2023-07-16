Across New York, many celebrated Pride Month this June, honoring LGBTQ+ people and our historic struggle for equality and equity. But for the majority of our community, this Pride Month felt different.
A historic wave of bills targeting queer and trans rights have garnered widespread attention and outrage, sparking a dangerous rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric locally and nationally. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, at least 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state Legislatures across the country this year.
While similar legislation happening across the country will most likely not see the light of day here in New York state, our rights are currently under attack in a case playing out in federal courts — and it could threaten the health of LGBTQ+ people locally.
In March, a decision by a federal judge in Texas in Braidwood Management v. Becerra ripped away no-cost preventive health care from over 150 million Americans. If the decision is allowed to stand, health insurers will no longer be required to cover preventative screenings for serious conditions including HIV, cancer, and heart disease.
This decision in particular threatens access to PrEP, a life-saving preventative medication that reduces the risk of contracting HIV from sex by 99%. Siding with the plaintiffs — a group of anti-LGBTQ+ business owners — the judge found that the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) coverage of PrEP violates religious freedom, allowing individual insurers to deny access.
The Braidwood ruling came a month before many of our congressional representatives in Upstate New York — including U.S. Reps. Brandon Williams, Mike Lawler and Marc Molinaro — voted for a default plan that could have put 2.3 million New Yorkers at risk of losing access to Medicaid.
Both the Braidwood decision and our nation’s near-default on its debt make clear that the care of New Yorkers is under attack. Unfortunately, when given the chance to show independence and protect vital health services, Reps. Williams, Lawler and Molinaro instead fell in line with the House leadership’s devastating proposal — jeopardizing healthcare for 838,000 veterans across New York State.
This is a critical moment for the LGBTQ+ community, and the potential changes brought on by the Braidwood case present an existential crisis.
While HIV cases are down in New York, access to PrEP is essential to keeping new cases at bay. PrEP treatment is a key component of New York State’s goal to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Outside of New York City, 22,939 people in our state live with an HIV/AIDS diagnosis.
This case could force many LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, especially those, who are Black, people of color, and people with disabilities, to forgo basic preventive services like PrEP simply because they can no longer afford them. While 66 percent of eligible white people in America are prescribed PrEP, just 16 percent of eligible Hispanic/Latino Americans and 9 percent of eligible Black individuals are prescribed the lifesaving drug.
People in rural areas of New York already face barriers to healthcare. The Braidwood ruling will inevitably worsen already-existing disparities countless New Yorkers face.
Legal experts have highlighted that the Braidwood case has been brought on by proven opponents of the ACA. Despite 79% of Americans supporting no-cost preventive care, Republicans in Congress continue to wage a war against the ACA, even as 214,000 New Yorkers rely on it.
We need our local congressional leaders to stand up against this dangerous and deeply unpopular ruling. If they don’t, LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and our families will once again have to fight for our right to access life-saving healthcare.
(Amanda Babine is the executive director of Equality New York, an advocacy organization that works to improve the lives of all LGBTQI New Yorkers and their families.)