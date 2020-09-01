First, as chairman of the Olean Beautification Committee, I feel it is necessary to thank Mayor Aiello for giving the OBC committee members the green light to safely plant flowers in the planters for North Union Street during the coronavirus pandemic.
With more than 500 “likes” on Facebook and comments such as “gorgeous,” “beautiful,” “very pretty and welcoming to our uptown” and “Olean looks like a beautiful park,” it’s obvious that the community and visitors support the beautification of North Union Street.
The planters at Bradner Stadium and at the Sullivan Street roundabout along with the red carpet roses and yellow daylilies in the median were chosen to display Olean High School colors. I might add the rose is New York state’s official flower, adopted April 20, 1955.
Secondly, I sincerely want to thank the following committee members who have worked so hard attending countless meetings, some heated exchanging ideas since 2017 in an attempt to beautify North Union Street and make it a showplace: Mayor Aiello, Mary Droney, Joey Enright, Laurie McCarthy, Alicia Rowley, Kevin Vogel, Michiko McElfresh, Bob Ring, Susan Cooper and our newest members, Danielle Certo-Eaton and John Balacki.
I would also like to thank all the volunteers who have given their time to weed the gardens and plant flowers. Some members and volunteers spend their own money to beautify North Union Street.
However, because of the contractual agreements with New York state, some ornamental grasses in the gardens could not be removed. The constant problems with seasonal weeds and invasive plants are being addressed by the committee and they are exploring several options to control them.
Finally, as a note, at our January 2020 meeting a recommendation was made to install hanging flower baskets on every third light pole from Times Square to Sullivan Street and on the existing Christmas poles in the median, hoping that local businesses or industry might sponsor a hanging flower basket as a community effort. Beautifying North Union Street benefits us all.
So, if you see a volunteer in the gardens give them a big thanks or a thumbs-up and remember … a fine garden takes time!
(Pat Driscoll lives in Olean.)