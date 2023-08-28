If you don’t see hundreds of cannabis dispensaries popping up around the state, there are a few good reasons why.
Most of the problem is due to the fact that the state completely bungled the roll-out since it passed the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act in 2021, failing to approve licenses in a timely manner so that growers have few places to sell their product and potential patrons have few places to purchase it.
As a result, taxpayers have been deprived of the promised millions of dollars in tax revenue expected from legalized marijuana sales. In the meantime, illegal marijuana selling operations have thrived, with the state only recently taking steps to crack down on them.
And now a lawsuit brought by a handful of veterans who claim they were unfairly left out of the first round of license awards is threatening to delay the opening of dispensaries even longer, with a judge last week bringing the roll-out to a temporary halt while he sorts through the arguments.
It seems like a catastrophe.
But maybe the delays can actually benefit the state, its taxpayers and potential cannabis customers — if New York officials and lawmakers use the time in limbo to re-evaluate the state’s entire approach.
They can start by looking at the experiences of Massachusetts as a cautionary tale and learn from the mistakes and miscalculations that have recently plagued the Bay State’s legalized marijuana roll-out.
An article published in the Boston Globe last week highlighted the many problems facing Massachusetts’ recreational marijuana program since it began five years ago. Retail marijuana prices in Massachusetts have plummeted by more than half over the past two years, according to The Globe, down from an average of $13.92 per gram in July 2021 to $6.21 this summer.
At the same time, the state has made it easier for dispensaries to secure licenses.
There are now 200 dispensaries in the state, with another 100 in the approval pipeline.
The competition has resulted in lower prices across the board as customers have many options to purchase cannabis.
That means retailers who invested a lot of money and time in their businesses are seeing their income diluted by the competition.
While lower prices are good for customers, the competition is driving retailers out of the state and out of business, which could eventually result in prices going back up and customers having fewer options.
Already, some cities that made it easy for dispensaries to open with lower fees and lax zoning restriction are now seeing some businesses close due to the competition and costs.
And in some places in the state, there are no dispensaries at all, so customers have to travel to get what they want.
One of the sticking points in New York’s roll-out, offering priority licenses to help people with criminal backgrounds, hasn’t panned out as thought in Massachusetts, and many didn’t get the help they needed to thrive.
And while the state hasn’t experienced the market crash that states like Colorado and California have, it’s still being limited by its failure to establish a funding mechanism for small businesses supported by marijuana sales and by the failure of lawmakers to allow markets to expand, such as by allowing marijuana restaurants.
New York’s cannabis roll-out has indeed been a disaster.
But maybe that’s an opportunity for New York to learn from the experiences of other states, including Massachusetts, to prevent us from making the same mistakes and from suffering the same consequences.
— Tribune News Service