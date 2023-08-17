Looking for another reason to be mad at New York’s government? Have we got an outrageous new law for you.
Details about the legislation arrived via reporting by Chris Bragg of The Buffalo News, who in recent stories revealed that New York drivers will soon be charged for expanded and more expensive auto insurance coverage — even though the coverage will be of no use to roughly half the population.
The new law, sponsored by state Sen. Neil Breslin, the Bethlehem Democrat, requires that every driver be enrolled in coverage that allows a person to sue their spouse for damages stemming from negligent driving. And if you’re unmarried? Doesn’t matter. Everybody gets the coverage, which costs an estimated $20 to $84 annually, whether they want it or not.
Sure, you can opt out. But to do so, you have to contact your insurance company and sign a form declaring that you specifically do not want the expansion. Businesses with commercial policies are also automatically enrolled in the coverage, even though carrying “supplemental spousal liability insurance” will not make sense for most.
Despite the bill’s rather obvious flaws, the legislation sailed through the Assembly, where it passed 110-39, and the Senate, where only three lawmakers voted against it. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill even though, Mr. Bragg found, she was explicitly warned by insurance companies that the unmarried half of New York’s population would pay more without benefit.
Geico was among the companies that urged Ms. Hochul to veto the bill, which instead was signed into law and took effect at the start of August. It was also strongly opposed by the New York Insurance Association, which fears the industry will be blamed for the higher premiums. New Yorkers were already paying some of the nation’s highest auto insurance costs.
The bill drew strong support, however, from the state Trial Lawyers Association and the state Academy of Trial Lawyers, whose members will benefit from the litigation allowed by the expanded coverage. They argued that the law closes a coverage gap that prevented New Yorkers from suing their spouses who had driven negligently and winning payment from their spouse’s insurance company.
Sign up for the Observation Deck newsletter
Read the latest Times Union opinion, perspective and letters to the editor on Mondays by signing up for our Observation Deck newsletter.
That might be true, but New Yorkers were previously able to request the coverage if they wanted to pay for it. There’s no evidence that drivers were clamoring for the expansion or that consumer advocacy groups were pushing for it. So how did the law come to pass?
Here’s where we mention that trial lawyers are major contributors to political campaigns. As Mr. Bragg noted, a political action committee representing trial lawyers has donated about $1.5 million to state politicians on both sides of the aisle since 2021, including Ms. Hochul. In 2022, the year the supplemental insurance bill was passed, LAWPAC gave the maximum $117,300 to the Assembly Democrats’ campaign arm and nearly as much to Senate Democrats.
And so we’re left with another example of Albany working for big donors but not for average New Yorkers. The law is a legitimate reason to be mad at state government, and it must be repealed.
— Times Union, Albany
via TNS