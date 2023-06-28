“Come on! Come on! There has to be something good on!” I told myself recently as I clicked my way across several streaming channels. I somehow ended up with more subscription options than I’d intended — all in the quest for something good to entertain myself for an evening.
I know how it happened. I was thinking about a couple classic movies and TV programs and did a search for them. A couple came up on platforms I already had, but some were there and accessible but required paying another small fee. Others could be found if I tried a new platform, sometimes a free trial at first. It was intriguing to find some movies pop up that I hadn’t thought of and these kept my attention for a while.
One night those clicks across the channels only made me realize I couldn’t even define what “something good” was, in my book. It was more like, “I’ll know it when I see it.” Only after time wasted clicking, nothing appealed. I ended up watching old episodes of “The Love Boat.”
Anyone who is streaming knows you can soon top your old cable bill pretty fast if you aren’t careful. There are also plenty of free channels, if you research what they are and try them. I decided if I couldn’t find something at least watchable from the free ones or the one paid subscription that brought me into streaming, well, too bad. I took action. My monthly charges just went down.
When we were a family of three living in Michigan, “something good” was also a quest. At mealtime. I’d ask, “What shall we have for dinner?” The response? “Something good.” Most of the time, neither my husband or daughter could describe or define what that would be. So, I’d throw options out only to hear, “No. Not that!”
I even resorted to role playing, asking them to envision themselves coming to the table. What would they want to see there? If they opened the fridge, what would they find appealing inside? What smell from the oven or stove would entice them? What snack would make them really happy? They couldn’t define it and frankly, I guess I couldn’t either.
When Michele was little and especially picky about food as many kids can be, we once collected kiddie menus when we ate out. From these, we tailored a list of her favorite foods and combinations. She got to choose each day’s offerings. It worked for a while. Until it all seemed like boring fare and she was once again wanting, “I don’t know. Something good,” but couldn’t tell me what that was.
In our later years together, I thought Gordy and I solved the problem. We both worked lots of hours and I was a lucky spouse in that he often said, “Why don’t you just pick something up and bring it home?” I quickly agreed. “What should I get?” I’d ask. “I don’t know. Something good.” We had a series of favorite restaurants, but even take-out can get boring after a while.
As a solo diner, I no longer have to stress over what’s for dinner from the viewpoint of anyone else. (Well, I do when it comes to my finicky cats, but that’s another story.) What’s difficult is if I’m craving spaghetti or goulash or tuna noodle casserole (I’ll go for pasta anytime), I still haven’t learned to cook in small enough portions. Savvy friends say just freeze some. Sometimes I do—then forget it’s in there till I clean out the freezer months later and no longer want it because it looks icky.
While toast or cereal can make a meal when you only have to please yourself and you’re not feeling that hungry, you can still enter the quest, surveying the goods from the canvas totes you’re unloading, the ones you just spent a small fortune on. “But I wanted something GOOD this time,” you may think as you put the food away. An extreme can be you’ve purchased a bunch of snacks, especially if you visited the market hungry, and missed getting the staples of a nutritious diet.
In the end, I think it’s all an attitude, and it has to do with the level of our gratitude. Aren’t we fortunate to have viewing options that come right into our homes? Technology and electricity, natural gas and running water and other amenities. Aren’t we fortunate to live where most of us can go to a supermarket and choose from a wide array of options, even if we have to be mindful of our spending? Not everyone in the world can or even has a supermarket.
I think these are blessings we sometimes take for granted. Something good is definitely a part of our American expectations, part of the fabric of our American lives. The freedom to live as we do is definitely “something good!”
Happy Independence Day weekend!
