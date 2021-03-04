Gov. Cuomo has been politically weakened, whether you like him or hate him, but the business of government must continue.
While New York waits for sexual harassment and nursing home death probes to proceed expeditiously, the Legislature is rightly resisting calls to wipe out the emergency COVID rules Cuomo has put in place in this past year of death. Everything from mask requirements, to limits on restaurants and bars, to school procedures and vaccine priorities, stem from his executive orders issued under extraordinary authority granted him by the Legislature last March as the pandemic descended.
Anger at Cuomo mustn’t leave the state unprotected while the virus still lurks and full vaccination remains ahead.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie say their houses will repeal Cuomo’s temporary emergency powers. However, all existing directives would remain in place — so they are checking Cuomo’s previously unchecked emergency powers without imperiling the health of New Yorkers.
Under their plan, any current COVID rule can stay in place (like mask mandates or vaccination setups) but Cuomo will have to notify lawmakers and receive their comments. That’s doable. And the Legislature still has the ability to undo any rule they don’t like with a simple majority, something they’ve had all along since last year and haven’t done once.
As for any newly needed COVID rule, it seems that Stewart-Cousins and Heastie want the Legislature to pass a law. OK, hopefully COVID’s next pitch won’t be another curveball.
— New York Daily News/TNS