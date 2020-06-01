President Trump hasn’t found an international organization he hasn’t wanted to essentially destroy. But the broken clock is right about the World Health Organization: It needs serious reform, as painfully exposed by the coronavirus crisis.
With the U.S. already withholding its dues, the president sent the organization a blistering letter threatening to pull America out entirely unless the organization adopts reforms related to its relationship to China.
The administration would’ve been better off sitting at the table rather than hurling ultimatums from the sidelines. But, one serious factual error aside, we take no real issue with the substance of Trump’s complaints.
From early on in the pandemic, WHO leaders showed undue deference to China, which is part of what enabled the virus to escape Wuhan. Its epidemiologists were slow to identify the pathogen. Tuning out Taiwan — which warned in January about the risks of human transmission, and where the national response was a model of swift, effective containment — proved a fateful error.
Yes, many of these failings were echoed by Trump’s own happy talk and fumbling, but leave that aside for now.
This week, Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn conceded Trump “does have a point” about the need for major surgery at the WHO. At the same time, Spahn correctly urged the U.S. to hold off until the current crisis passes, lest the WHO be dealt a crippling blow at a moment it’s desperately needed.
Take the WHO to the woodshed, as soon as we’re out of the woods.