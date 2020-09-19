Joining the effort to avert the destruction of our republic in the coming election, I am not asking my Democrat friends to vote for President Trump.
I’m asking that they abstain from voting for the opposition party, which today bears no resemblance to the Democratic Party of old, which cared for family, church and country.
With some Mark Twain phrasing, I will tell you how I really feel. The Democratic Party can best be recognized for its cultural degradation, intellectual poverty, deep-seated hatred, blatant dishonesty and worthlessness as a positive social force.
The Trojan horse, Joe Biden, is merely a cover for the heart of the party. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a recent graduate of communist clown college, and her cohort, Rep. Rashida Tlaib reveal the real direction and intellectual reach of the party.
While much of the world is trying to emigrate to America, the land of hope, the Democrats are calling us the land of evil and the cause of the world’s problems. Antifa, Black Lives Matter, misinformed college kids and suburban housewives are the militant arm of the Democrats.
Meanwhile, the news media, including columnists such as Ann McFeathers, Doyle McManus and Mike Martelle, whose columns frequently appear in this paper, excrete a never-ending fog of hatred and dishonesty toward the Republicans.
The real American story is denied and never revealed. Destroying the economy by fear-mongering over global warming and the COVID-19 pandemic, along with government over-regulation, will have political consequences that need to be recognized and understood by the legal voting electorate. Adolph Hitler did not come to power in Germany because of anti-Semitism, it was because of rampant inflation and a wrecked economy.
Due to my 8 1/2 decades of exposure to “outdated” and “quaint” American values and traditions, I am a bit uncomfortable being told how to live and what to think by people seeking to erase those values and traditions.
Again, I beseech my Democrat friends to not pull the lever for this extremely dangerous roster of people.
Dale Smith Derrick City, Pa.