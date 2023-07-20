WELLSVILLE — In the mid-1990s I convinced my sister Pat to join the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally Committee with me. It ended up being more than a decade working together and resulted in me being elected chair of the event four times and her taking care of business. It is an honor that I will always cherish.
In those early years I got to work with Willy the Wizard, David Hullihen who headed up advertising for the event. Of course, I ended up writing the press releases. My sister ended up working in the Balloon Rally store, eventually managing the store for a few years.
One of my most memorable moments was when the head of the store, Jeannie Black, and I climbed into my topless Jeep Wrangler and headed to Buffalo to appear on WKBW television, in a segment after the 11 p.m. news. We gathered all the Rally merchandise we could carry — hats, shirts, posters and pins. Of course it was mid-July and it started getting dark at 8:45 p.m. but we were on a mission.
Oddly enough, we had just come out of Arcade, when a tug boat pulled in front of us. Yeah, it was a boat being towed, but no one expects to run into an actual tug boat when they are driving.
We got to the studio with just a little time to spare. Tom Jolls was just finishing up when we were called in. I don’t know what Jeannie and I said. We rambled off the cuff but got our message across that the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally was taking place over the weekend and that it was free to the public. We unloaded our stuff, said thank you very much, and headed back to Wellsville.
We may have stopped at Earls for a piece of pie.
The next evening Jeannie and I were both on site at Lagoon Field working in the Balloon Rally tent. We were standing side by side taking orders for shirts, hats, shorts and whatever other memorabilia we had that year when a women stepped up to the register with an armload of merchandise. She was enthusiastic, saying that the Rally was the best event she had ever been to. She said she was so lucky the night before when while watching the news she saw two women talking about the Rally. She never would have known about it otherwise.
Jeannie and I just smiled and thanked the woman for coming to the Rally ... mission accomplished.
I have lots of memories of the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally, flying in hot air balloons and getting to meet both the serious and the whacky balloonists who attend, and working with the fine people on the committee.
My last year on the committee I had been diagnosed with diabetes a few weeks before the Rally, and while my doctor was trying to regulate my meds, my eyesight went completely weird. I couldn’t see anything. My sister had to drive me around. It was only a few weeks before the Rally and I was in charge. That is when I found out how wonderful and dedicated my committee members were. They did their jobs without much urging from me.
And that is the way a committee should work. The Rally went off without a hitch, with all four launches getting off the ground. I didn’t see much of it, but the visitors saw it all and that is what it is all about.
Being a member of the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally gives one a unique perspective on what it takes to organize the event each year. They start in January, and I would advise anyone to join the committee and to get involved. You will learn a lot about the community and about yourself.
(Kathryn Ross writes for the Olean Times Herald.)