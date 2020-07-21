I grew up in Hornell, went to JCC in Olean and to Elim College in the Mount Morris area to be a pastor. My father was a pastor his whole life. I never heard my parents swear or argue, only heard my father preach the Word and live the life of the Word.
My dad was in construction, my mom a supervisor custodian at Alfred State College. They loved Jesus and the family saw that. They have been married 52 years to date.
This inspired me to study theology and I now preach at the Lighthouse at 919 King St., preside at weddings, funerals, Sunday services and I've been doing an hour online ministry Sundays at 9 a.m. on Facebook. I did a 6 a.m. “prayer” during the first four months of the pandemic, “The Hour of Hours,” and I now do it Monday, Wednesday and Friday at The Lighthouse Church on Facebook.
People from all over the country began to listen. In addition to my church work, I own Hall of Fame Barbershop on West State Street, which keeps me busy. Love brought me to Olean, a city that’s been very good to me.
My goal is “Come, let us reason together,” which is the theme for the church to bring all people together. The main thing is that in the Book of Isaiah, Chapter 1, Verse 18, it tells that the City of Judah had a lot of injustice, kind of like now.
He said, “Let us reason, let us talk together.” Not to blame the city leaders or others; let’s state our case and move forward. In every small city there are problems of injustice. But one person can’t do it alone; let’s work together to attack it. This is a moment for us all to come together. We don’t have to be silent now, but doing it in love will make it work.
I thought of being a police officer and passed the tests, but my heart was with barbering, where we can change lives by what we say to clients who sometimes need words of wisdom and prayer.
One of the most pressing issues, I believe, is that young people today often don’t have a complete family, a mother and father in the home to guide them in the right way. Broken homes become the norm and in the cities the fathers aren’t fathering and the mothers often aren’t mothering.
In 1963 Martin Luther King said, while in the Birmingham Jail, “I’m tired.” I saw a pastor’s shirt that said, “I’m sick and tired.” Black Lives Matter is impacted by broken homes. In meeting young people, I can tell what their homes are like. It starts in the home, and that will change things.
The pandemic has allowed parents to be with kids and grow as a family at home. It’s hard to work with kids who haven’t had good parenting.
Racism is not a political problem, it’s a heart issue. There is racism everywhere, but I am thankful for Olean. As a Black man I've had a business for 10 years and 95% of local residents have wrapped their arms around my barber shop and myself — a mainly white city has embraced me and my business.
I have heard stories, but love has to overridden everything. I have great relationships with business owners in Olean. We can’t forget there are problems, but I try to always give love and respect and I get it back. You reap what you sow.
What people are missing is not listening with hearts that are open. Just listen.
“Surrender, White People! Our Unconditional Terms for Peace” by D.L. Hughley is a book that addresses listening to what African American people have to say. And there’s a difference between hearing and listening. Listening deserves action. You have to have an open spirit to hear what’s being said. Hopes and dreams.
Let’s keep police reform at the head of the list so history doesn’t repeat itself. Relations are not that severe here, so it should be more easily remedied if people have an open heart and good intentions.
Keep the focus on this issue and in hiring. If you don’t love God and love people, and you don’t have a clean record, then policing isn’t the profession for you. My father always said, "If you don’t stand for something you’ll stand for anything.” Clean hands and pure heart. Everyone wants power, and we need to overcome selfishness and change will come.
What can people do to help? In the Book of Habakkuk in the Old Testament it reads, “Write the visions, make it plain." For our community and what the mayor and community members who want to help are working toward, they should be writing it down simply and it should be well thought out. The mayor must go to the drawing board after the listening sessions and make it plain, moving forward on what’s been said.
One nation, under God, justice for all. Bring everyone together over the topic of police reform, and everyone sees that direction and works hard together to reach that. The mayor has lots of substance from these meetings to work with. Everyone has given him the good, the bad and the ugly.
Take whatever you want and work together toward that goal.