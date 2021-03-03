ALBANY (TNS) — As it happens, I spent an hour last week taking the sexual harassment training that Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated for employees in New York.
It was an online course featuring, as you might expect, scenarios in which people in positions of power abuse their authority. None of the behavior shown was as egregious as what the governor himself is accused of doing.
Charlotte Bennett, in an account published Saturday by the New York Times, describes gross and disturbing conduct by the man, her boss at the time, who was the most powerful politician in the state.
Cuomo, according to Bennett, in June peppered her with questions about her sex life, including whether she was open to relationships with older men. The governor also told her he was open to relationships with women in their 20s, Bennett said, words she took as an overture.
“I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” said Bennett, who was just 25 at the time. “And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job.”
Bennett’s accusations follow sexual harassment allegations by Lindsey Boylan, a former state economic development official who says Cuomo even gave her an unwanted kiss on the lips. There was yet another accusation late Monday by a young woman who claimed Cuomo acted inappropriately toward her during a wedding.
The 63-year-old governor denied Boylan’s claims and says he never acted inappropriately with Bennett. Nevertheless, the allegations threaten to end his political career. He may already be done.
Cuomo didn’t seem to grasp his new reality on Saturday, when he suggested, ludicrously, that an investigation into Bennett’s claims be conducted by a former federal judge known as an administration ally.
It was the suggestion of a man who still believed he could manipulate the process. It was the tactic of a politician who still thought he could control the narrative.
But we’re passed that now. The governor is no longer Albany’s puppeteer. He is no longer in control.
And so, Sunday afternoon, after his initial proposal was scorned and mocked by Democrats and Republicans alike, Cuomo glumly acquiesced to an independent investigation, with subpoena power, to be overseen by Attorney General Letitia James.
That’s the same James, of course, who recently issued a searing report taking Cuomo to task for dramatically undercounting the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19.
Cuomo is in real trouble, then, and a carefully worded statement he released late Sunday didn’t help his cause. It suggested Bennett was a victim only of his “playful” and “good-natured” teasing.
“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation,” the governor added. “To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”
That’s not a real apology, of course. Cuomo has rarely been willing to admit mistakes, and the governor’s faux regret, no doubt crafted by a team of damage-control experts, only seemed to offend Bennett.
“The governor has refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior,” she said in a statement Monday, adding that Cuomo’s initial attempts to prevent an independent investigation were “the actions of an individual who wields his power to avoid justice.”
If nothing else, the response to Bennett’s allegations shows that a governor who has infamously ruled by fear and intimidation is left with few allies now that the walls are crumbling and the fear has dissipated. The chorus calling for an independent investigation on Sunday was large, loud and included unexpected voices from within Cuomo’s own administration.
“These allegations of sexual harassment are deeply troubling,” tweeted Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation. “There is no place for this behavior — anywhere. Period. There must be a swift, thorough and independent investigation.”
That’s exactly right, of course. Meanwhile, even Democrat voices were suggesting Monday that it was time for Cuomo to resign.
What a remarkable turnaround for a governor who was riding so high only months ago. Now, it’s increasingly difficult to see how Cuomo gets through this. While his resignation is unlikely, it seems unrealistic that a Democrat carrying the ugly baggage of sexual harassment allegations could win his fourth term in 2022.
The irony is considerable, given that Cuomo responded to the #MeToo era with reforms that included mandatory sexual harassment training for New York workers — the course I sat through last week.
“We are doing everything in our power to crack down on sexual harassment and ensure inappropriate workplace conduct is addressed swiftly and appropriately,” the governor said at the time, touting what he called the “strongest anti-sexual harassment package in the nation.”
But there’s no evidence that Cuomo’s alleged harassment was addressed “swiftly or appropriately” after Bennett reported her concerns to the governor’s chief of staff. There is no evidence it was investigated.
Instead, Bennett was transferred to another job, away from the governor.