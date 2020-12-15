Editor’s Note: The writer, a graduate of Olean High School’s Class of 1977, is a program director with the Division of Clinical Research, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke/National Institutes of Health, in the Washington, D.C. area.
We can save thousands of lives by vaccinating against COVID-19 as soon as possible.
Approximately 16 million people in the United States have been identified with COVID-19 and nearly 300,000 have already died, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Many of our grandparents, senior mentors and leaders could be wiped out by the virus.
Passive herd immunity, without vaccination, has been raised as a possible solution to the pandemic. As a neurologist at Nation Institutes of Health with an interest in neuroethics, I have been particularly dismayed that anyone would consider letting the virus rampage through the population infecting the most vulnerable: the elderly, infirm and disabled. One reason passive herd immunity is harmful is that it means a higher rate of death among seniors and other vulnerable members of the population.
We need our seniors as mentors, historians of the past and, in some cases, our childcare providers, volunteers and workers. In fact, in this most recent election year our presidential candidates were 74 and 78 years of age, respectively.
Passive herd immunity relies on protecting and sequestering the elderly and infirm, and this is not the case in the U.S. A majority of older adults (93.5%) live in the community, only 2% in assisted living and 4.5% in nursing homes (nih.ncbi.nlm data 2020). All ages should have similar freedoms and follow similar rules. Let’s not disenfranchise the elderly and further isolate the most vulnerable.
COVID is disproportionately affecting the elderly. Suggesting herd immunity would devalue their lives.
Moreover, we’ve yet to fully understand the virus’ long-term neurologic and other health effects. After the Spanish flu of 1918, a post-encephalitic Parkinson’s (PEP) emerged following von Economo’s encephalitis (1919-26). But PEP was never definitively linked to the virus, therefore did not establish correlation.
Today’s viral-DNA and other techniques better establish correlation and we know that other infections, including viruses such as HIV, can cause Parkinsonism, (Walker, R., “Handbook of Clinical Neurology”).
Exposure to COVID-19 in both the young and the old could result in tragic consequences for all age groups if our approach to this pandemic relied primarily on herd immunity.
A world without our seniors would be shallow, without the depth of long-life experience and the recognition of history repeating itself within a lifetime. We would lose the connection with previous generations.
Now we are beginning to receive vaccines against COVID-19. As experienced medical professionals urge us to get vaccinated, we must educate ourselves about the vaccines themselves and their approval process — and then move forward.
Protecting our most vulnerable, including our elders, is of paramount importance and is our legacy.