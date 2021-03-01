The sexual harassment accusations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo by two former staffers present a moment of truth for the governor’s fellow Democrats. They need to do more than say this is a serious matter. They need to investigate.
And an investigation by someone hand-picked by the governor simply will not do. What’s needed is a thorough and independent investigation by someone beyond Cuomo’s reach.
State Attorney General Letitia James, who, though endorsed by the governor in 2018, took a step in the right direction when she demanded Cuomo grant her the authority to investigate the claims.
James demonstrated her independence with the release of an uncompromising report that answered questions Cuomo had long tried to dodge about the deaths of nursing home residents. She has the credibility and the resources.
The first accusation against the governor came from Lindsey Boylan, a former deputy secretary and special adviser to the governor, and, before that, chief of staff at Empire State Development.
Boylan posted a detailed account on the web site Medium in which she accused Cuomo of singling her out for attention in ways that made her uncomfortable, making it a point to touch her lower back, arms and legs, kissing her once on the lips in his office, and suggesting they play strip poker during a flight on a state aircraft. She described a culture of bullying and harassment of women in the Executive Chamber.
A second claim surfaced over the weekend. Charlotte Bennett, a low-level aide in the governor’s administration until November, told The New York Times that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men.
The governor’s office denies the allegations.
Predictably, Republicans who shrugged off multiple accusations of sexual assault against former President Donald Trump have seized on Boylan’s account, calling for investigations — and even the governor’s resignation.
But this isn’t just a matter of manufactured partisan outrage. Democrats, too, are speaking out about the accusations. It’s an issue that has implications at the highest levels of state government and the governor’s own party — a party that firmly controls Albany and that has made feminist policy a centerpiece of its agenda.
Just as Cuomo, as attorney general, investigated allegations of misuse of State Police by then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer in 2007, James should look into these accusations against the governor. That includes taking testimony from Boylan, Cuomo and members of his staff — under oath.
It serves no one, including Cuomo, to drag this out. James should get started immediately.
— Times Union, Albany/TNS