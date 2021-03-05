Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.