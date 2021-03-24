In practice, the standard for when elected officials insist that a governing colleague must resign following accusations of misconduct is reminiscent of Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart’s famous 1964 definition of what constitutes hard-core pornography: “I know it when I see it.”
There simply aren’t set-in-stone moral codes delineating what behavior is so egregious, that even when unproved, that it warrants a politician’s immediate, voluntary departure from public office. That vagueness often leads to logical and moral inconsistencies. And political expediency.
Is a single criminal complaint of choking your wife during a fight qualitatively less bad than the multiple accusations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact Gov. Cuomo is now facing? Hard to say.
But if it is, that would explain the relative silence from state lawmakers about Bronx state Sen. Luis Sepúlveda, who was arrested on Jan. 12 on charges he choked his wife during a domestic dispute.
Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins properly and immediately stripped Sepúlveda of his committee chairmanship, which just happened to be the Crime Victims, Crime And Correction panel, saying “I take these allegations extremely seriously and will be monitoring this situation closely.” But not seriously enough for her nor anyone else to demand that Sepúlveda immediately resign. But Stewart-Cousins says that Cuomo must go.
Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Tom Reed of Corning was accused by a former lobbyist of drunkenly groping her and unhooking her bra at a bar during a 2017 outing after a day of ice-fishing. Reed, who had been among the lawmakers of both parties calling loudly for Cuomo to resign or face impeachment, abruptly announced he would not seek re-election. But he hasn’t resigned.
Will fellow Republicans like Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, who started a petition calling upon Cuomo to immediately resign, and Elise Stefanik, who called Cuomo a “criminal sexual predator” and demanded that he quit office at once, seek Reed’s immediate ouster?
Speaking of hypocrisy, it was just a few days ago that Cuomo insisted that naysayers and politicians calling for his removal should instead wait for the conclusion of the attorney general’s independent investigation into the sexual harassment accusations.
And yet, word comes that Cuomo’s office has begun its own parallel inquiry into allegations made by a current employee that he groped her. If Cuomo believes the AG’s independent investigation should be the arbiter of the facts, then why would he conduct his own, separate and unsolicited probe?
Never expect consistency in politics.
— New York Daily News/TNS