Within hours of taking office, President Joe Biden announced a resumption of funding for the World Health Organization as well as participation in the agency’s international consortium that’s working to share COVID-19 vaccines fairly around the globe.
It was a reversal of the Trump administration’s posture toward the WHO, a reversal that signals the rightful recognition that the world’s countries must work together on all health issues — especially a pandemic that is ravaging humankind.
As it is with most matters, cooperation and partnership are often the most expedient way to get a job done, whatever that job may be. At this moment, it is the corralling and eradication of the coronavirus that has claimed more than 2 million lives worldwide.
Almost immediately following Mr. Biden’s inauguration, Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top adviser on the pandemic, wrote a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, saying the U.S. had reversed the planned pullout in July from the WHO.
Withdrawal from the WHO not only signaled America’s disinterest in world partnership, but it also posed serious economic impacts to a vital agency, as the U.S. has long been its single biggest financial contributor.
Dr. Fauci pledged that the Biden administration will resume “regular engagement” with the WHO and will “fulfill its financial obligations to the organization.”
The news was greeted by world leaders with a sigh of relief. And the world community should follow suit.
Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote on Facebook: “This is going to have a huge impact on the world’s ability to fight the pandemic. It is decisive that the United States is involved as a driving force and not a country that is looking for the exit when a global catastrophe rages.”
Equally important as U.S. membership in the WHO is America’s commitment to the agency’s COVAX Facility, a fairness project that aims to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to people around the world, regardless of a country’s wealth and power. That project is desperately needed as evidence mounts that the distribution has not been equitable by any standard. Under the Trump administration, the U.S. had not signed on to the COVAX Facility.
The WHO is not a perfect agency. It has been criticized for slow reaction to the start of the pandemic. Reforms are needed, Dr. Fauci has acknowledged.
Reform is needed. Not abandonment.
— Tribune News Service