It’s tempting after a year like 2020 to be impatient, to want to shake off a pandemic that’s lasted more than 10 months and be done with it.
}Reality warns us, unfortunately, not so fast.
The turn of the calendar page no more instantly alters reality than the arrival of a vaccine automatically means everybody is on the verge of being vaccinated. On the contrary, the reality is that cases of COVID-19 infections are rising ion New York, just as predicted as cold weather came and life moved largely indoors.
Many wore masks, kept their distance and stayed home. Many washed and sanitized hands obsessively. Store mandated masks and limited how many people could be inside at one time. Restaurants spaced out tables and disinfected.
Many did the right thing.
The problem is, a lot of people did not. If they wore a mask, it maybe covered their chin. They held oversized parties that became superspreader events. They had big Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas get-togethers like the good old days, and let more people into their bars and restaurants and other businesses than they should have. We can only brace for a likely post-New Years Eve surge.
The reality is, too, that the holy grail of herd immunity is not right around the corner, possibly not even months away. Even under the best of circumstances it was expected to take until spring or summer to vaccinate enough of the population to fully reopen the economy and interact normally. Now we learn that millions of doses of vaccines have been stuck in warehouses waiting for federal government direction. The Trump administration had predicted 20 million people would be vaccinated by the new year. In fact, fewer than 3 million people have been.
New York seems to be a state of confusion as well. After weeks of arguments over whose job it will be to do vaccinations, there was the state demanding, on less than a day’s notice, that counties sign a memorandum of understanding putting the state in charge of vaccination. It’s unclear if the approach to contact tracing is working.
And what is the state Health Department spending time on? Devising an elaborate program to get fans in the stands for a Buffalo Bills game.
In Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s words: “It is not going to be an option for us to keep the economy closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. ... It’s not possible economically, psychologically.”
We get that. But we won’t get there with a chaotic, combative approach by governments to a vaccination program that should have been planned months ago. Before declaring that its job is done — and certainly before worrying about football — ending this pandemic is the game governments need to get on, now.
— Times Union, Albany (TNS)