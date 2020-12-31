As President-elect Joe Bide puts together his agenda, he’s already signaled that he will reverse some Trump orders by rejoining the Paris climate accords and reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that allows some undocumented immigrants to remain here.
We long for a bipartisan coalition that is committed to reining in the power of all presidents to govern by fiat, but are realistic about the prognosis. On a broader level, it’s clear so far — by Biden’s cabinet picks and public statements — that the president-elect will steer the ship of state back into conventional waters. That approach is a mixed bag.
Many Americans have Trump fatigue. Nevertheless, the established order was fraught with peril long before Trump entered office. For instance, although Trump didn’t substantively roll back America’s military commitments or pare back excessive spending, he had given voice to Americans who are weary of both approaches.
Fortunately, the nation’s voters have imposed some guardrails on the new administration by chipping away at Democratic majorities in the House of Representatives. Whichever party controls the Senate after the Georgia runoffs will hold only a slim majority. That will limit the ambitiousness of Biden’s agenda.
Biden might be forced to resist a big-spending push from the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, but there’s little hope he will rein in the nation’s spiraling deficit. The national debt stands at an unconscionable $27 trillion. Even before the pandemic hit, the federal government forecasted annual budget deficits of over $1 trillion a year over the next decade.
Meanwhile, the Biden team’s go-slow approach on foreign policy is cause for guarded optimism. The shift from nationalistic bluster to international cooperation will be profound, but Biden’s team is signaling that it will be “cautious and incrementalist.” Biden is likely to promote freer trade and re-establish relationships with America’s allies, which offer some encouraging signs.
Despite his efforts to rebuild the foreign-policy status quo that existed before Trump, Biden will have to wrestle with populist conservatives and progressives, who both look askance at international meddling and militarism. The Biden administration should heed those concerns. He can work with allies, but must refrain from using the military as the world’s enforcer.
So far, Biden has declared modest goals. Neither party currently is as committed to free markets, individual liberty and limited government as they should be, so the less any president tries to accomplish, the better.
— Tribune News Service